Starlink, the conflicting SpaceX project that promises global internet access from satellite, already has a start date of operations. This has been stated by himself Elon musk in response to a user of your favorite social network.

If the roadmap continues, the space network that made its seventh successful deployment of another 60 satellites, the service will begin its operations in the testing phase this summer, or around the third quarter of the year. According to Musk, it will be in about three months when they begin to provide service in the form of a private beta, which will total about six until the public beta begins.

Starlink: high latitudes first

Elon Musk claims that high latitudes will be served first of the planet, so it will be deployments in these orbits, with greater abundance in the northern hemisphere, which are being prioritized by these satellites.

According to Teslarati’s count, Starlink already has some 420 satellites in orbit, or a total of 422 if we take into account previous launches in the test phase. Almost all of these, some 420 devices, are already operational according to Elon Musk.

Starlink

Nothing more than a snack for the no less than 12,000 satellites approved for positioning in a relatively low orbit, with nearly 30,000 other devices pending approval across a variety of latitudes. A total of at least 42,000 not so small devices that are visible from much of the world and to the naked eye, which has put societies of astronomers and nature lovers on the warpath.

Although we are still away from the full deployment of orbiting telecommunication satellites, the current quantities, which continue to go to their final orbits, would already be above the minimum number proposed by the magnate to have a rather reduced coverage and service. From reaching 700 devices, this would become “moderate”, which is likely to be exceeded in another half a dozen launches.

SpaceX has a great technological advantage compared to the competition that is also trying to put the internet in space, thanks to the fact that it has reusable rockets, which makes each of its launches much cheaper than by traditional means.

This effort contrasts with the deployment of more traditional 5G networks. Recently it was Huawei who put 5G on the world’s highest mountain, Everest, in an unprecedented deployment that is yet to be finalized. Combining efforts, it is clear that the big tech companies want to extend connectivity to all corners of the world … where there are users willing to pay for it.

👇 More in Explica.co