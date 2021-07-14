Musk maintains his composure during trial testimony

(Bloomberg) – Elon Musk managed to control his temper as he wrapped up his second and final day of strong questioning regarding Tesla Inc.’s acquisition of SolarCity in 2016.

Musk, the first and foremost witness in the case, sometimes argued with the plaintiffs’ attorney during the eight hours he was on the witness stand. However, there was no dramatic moment from one of the most outspoken CEOs in the industry.

The second richest man in the world was president and the largest shareholder of both companies at the time the deal was made, and the lawsuit focuses on the role he played in lobbying his board of directors and shareholders to approve it. Investors and pension funds leading the lawsuit allege that Musk and the Tesla board breached their fiduciary duties when they agreed to purchase the then troubled solar panel installer. Musk is the only defendant. The rest of the board reached deals for $ 60 million last year.

The trial is expected to last a total of two weeks. If Musk wins, and the judge finds that the deal was a legitimate transaction, it will be another example of how the CEO largely escapes the consequences of his actions. If he loses, Musk could be ordered to pay back the roughly $ 2 billion Tesla spent for SolarCity out of his own pocket. That last option would also be a serious blow to his reputation as a tech titan who almost always gets his way.

Randy Baron, the plaintiffs’ attorney, spent much of Tuesday questioning Musk about his role during the SolarCity price negotiation and played clips of videotaped statements from the bankers involved in the $ 2 billion settlement. Musk was largely calm, but clearly frustrated by the line of questions. “Your questions are so misleading it’s silly,” Musk said at one point.

In his testimony Monday, Musk said he had little input in the board’s consideration of the SolarCity deal, but on Tuesday, Baron noted that Musk had hired lawyers to carry out the deal, despite Tesla’s board in that moment I was not interested. The billionaire also held weekly meetings to push the pace of the diligence efforts required for the SolarCity acquisition.

Musk did not like Baron’s characterization of the meetings, which did not include board members, and depicted them as a “conspiracy” between bankers and lawyers. “You have a habit of using language that is not exact,” Musk said. “You are trying to conjure some kind of conspiracy. That is not right”.

Tesla would have benefited from the deal even if it had bought SolarCity and immediately closed it, Musk said.

“The $ 3 billion of cash flows is 50 percent higher than the amount we pay,” Musk said. “Even if we had just bought SolarCity to shut it down, we would have gotten $ 3 billion in cash flows for the $ 2 billion we paid. It is something obvious ”.

Musk repeatedly became embroiled in arguments with Baron, calling him a “bad human being.” He also made some surprising statements, like when he said he didn’t like being CEO.

Kimbal Musk, Musk’s younger brother, is the next scheduled witness. Kimbal Musk is on the boards of Tesla and SpaceX.

The case is what is known as a shareholder derivative action, where shareholders act to protect the company. If the lawsuit is successful, the proceeds go to Tesla, not to the shareholders who filed the lawsuit.

While Musk is often followed wherever he goes by fans in love with Tesla and SpaceX, in the Wilmington, Delaware courtroom this week there was little sign of supporters. One man watched the trial wearing a T-shirt that bore the legend “Occupy Mars,” but otherwise the audience was few. The trial had to be interrupted for two hours on Tuesday because someone vomited in the courtroom.

