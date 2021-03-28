Musk denies that the Tesla spy on China

Enlarge

ACD March 26, 2021

Elon Musk has denied information suggesting that the Teslas were spying on China and that the authorities had banned them from sensitive high-security areas.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has been blunt: your brand’s vehicles are not used to spy on China and that if someone showed that they do, their company would “close.”

In this way, Musk comes across some information in which it was argued that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from their facilities. At the same time, this news maintained that the Chinese government had decided to prohibit the purchase of Tesla cars from employees of the army or key state-owned companies.

“We are very confidential with all the information”

Enlarge

Tesla cars have external cameras that record at all times And that, according to the information cited, has caused the authorities to express their concern about the sensitivity of the data collected by the aforementioned cameras.

Musk has pointed out that if a company were to spy on a foreign government, “the negative effects for that company would be extremely bad.” “There is a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk said. “If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere else, they would shut us down”.

China is Tesla’s biggest market, after the United States, and will account for a quarter of the company’s worldwide sales in 2020.

Do Teslas “speed up on their own”? Several accidents in China reopen the controversy

The Asian giant is the largest automobile market in the world and its government has strongly promoted the adoption of electric vehicles. This lawsuit helped Tesla make a profit of 721 million dollars in 2020 (610 million euros).

Elon Musk’s car firm has been one of the first to fully disembark in the eastern country. In fact, it obtained approval for its Shanghai factory in 2018, becoming the first foreign automaker to operate a wholly-owned plant in China.