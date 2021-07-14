Musk defends timing of Tesla deal for SolarCity

By Tom Hals and Sierra Jackson

WILMINGTON, USA, Jul 13 (.) – Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday that Tesla Inc had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the bankrupt solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker’s long-term goal of accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.

The famous CEO completed eight hours of testimony over two days to defend himself against a lawsuit brought by union pension funds and asset managers who claim he pressured Tesla directors to buy the then-cash-strapped SolarCity for 2,600. millions of dollars.

Musk at the time owned a 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins. Tesla shareholders want Musk ordered to return the value of the deal to Tesla.

Musk completed his testimony by answering several questions about the timing and necessity of the settlement from Joseph Slights, the judge who will decide whether Musk is responsible. Musk said Tesla was having trouble in 2016 developing its Powerwall battery system because it was difficult to integrate with other solar power systems.

“If we have a lot of third-party solar systems, it’s a complicated situation. We needed solar power inside Tesla,” he told the judge.

Shareholders have questioned the need to buy SolarCity and asked Musk if other solar companies were considered as acquisition targets.

Musk has consistently told the court that Tesla’s board primarily handled the SolarCity deal and that he refused to participate in the price negotiations.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)