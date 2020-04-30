Musk advocates reviving the economy and ending industry paralysis

Tesla has released its first quarter results: 16 million profit

Elon Musk has exploited on Twitter against confinement for the coronavirus pandemic. His words coincided with the presentation of Tesla’s economic results in the first quarter of 2020, which has ended with 16 million benefits. It is the third quarter followed by growth for the electric car maker.

Tesla has entered 5,985 million dollars between January and March 2020, 32% more turnover than in the same period of the previous year. All in spite of the Covid-19, which affected China first and then Europe and America, conditioning the production and deliveries of vehicles.

The Palo Alto firm has manufactured 102,672 vehicles, representing an increase of 33% compared to the first three months of 2019. Even so, it suffers a small decrease of 3% compared to the fourth quarter, conditioned by the effects of the health crisis . Deliveries have been 88,496 units.

Tesla recalled that it is the first time in its history that it has made a profit in the first quarter of a year, “the weakest season of the year.” He values ​​that this milestone was achieved at such an exceptional moment, when the Covid-19 has weighed down on the industry as a whole.

ELON MUSK EXPLODES IN TWITTER

The presentation of Tesla’s results has coincided with a verbal escalation by Elon Musk, who in recent hours has become a staunch opponent of the confinement maintained by many states in the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Musk was a denier of the pandemic and at the time went on to say that fear of the virus was worse than the virus itself. He struggled with California law enforcement authorities at first resisting closing his Fremont factory, as confinement dictated.

Although the visionary has joined the effort to produce artificial respirators and hospital supplies, he now advocates a resumption of activity. The founder of Tesla has said that the population remains “under house arrest” and that “it is fascism” that they can be detained if they leave their home.

Hell yeah !! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

He has also echoed a graph showing how the situation in California hospitals does not match scientific forecasts, although critics have pointed out that this is due to confinement.

“It is fascist that people cannot leave home and be arrested if they do. That is not democratic. That is not freedom. Give the people back their freedom!” He said at a press conference this Wednesday.

“Give the people back their freedom!” He said in a message, sharing a Wall Street Journal opinion piece questioning the effectiveness of confinement. “Bravo, Texas,” he said in another, celebrating that the state’s restaurants and businesses could reopen this Friday.

Hospitals in California have been half empty this whole time pic.twitter.com/8GL2BLypqV – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

