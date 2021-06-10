Musk, Bezos, Buffet: tech greats evade taxes

An investigation by the independent news agency ProPublica revealed that billionaires like Jeff bezos, Elon musk Y Warren buffett They pay little or nothing in income taxes (ISR) compared to their enormous wealth.

The owner of Amazon and Blue Origin, Jeff bezos, who just announced that he will travel into space with his brother Mark on a tourist trip, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011.

Evade taxes

Neither did his arch nemesis Elon Musk of SpaceX, a company that recently won a $ 2.9 billion contract from NASA to SpaceX, to return American astronauts to the moon.

In 2018, Musk also did not pay ISR, as did Michael Bloomberg, who managed to evade this tax in recent years or the billionaire investor Carl Icahn, which did it twice, while George soros He did not pay ISR for three years in a row.

ProPublica released this information with data from more than 15 years of the Internal Revenue Service on the tax returns of thousands of America’s richest people.

The data reflects the financial lives of titans like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the publication, the data reveals the richest americans don’t pay the most and that not everyone pays their fair share. Tax records show that the ultra-rich effectively circumvent this system.

Evaders

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway increased his wealth by $ 24.3 billion between 2014 and 2018, in that time he only paid $ 23.7 million in taxes, less than 10 cents for every $ 100 he added to his wealth.

The value of Bezos’s Amazon stock has skyrocketed since 2006. In most years, his wealth grew much more than he declared in income to the Treasury.

From 2006 to 2018, Bezos’ wealth increased by $ 127 billion, but he reported $ 6.5 billion in income.

For every $ 100 of wealth growth during that period, typical Americans paid $ 160 in taxes. Bezos only paid $ 1.09.

With the exception of a year in which he exercised more than $ 1 billion in stock options, Musk’s tax bills in no way reflect his wealth.

In 2015, he paid $ 68,000 in federal income taxes. In 2017, it was $ 65,000, and in 2018 you didn’t pay any federal income taxes.

Between 2014 and 2018, it had a real tax rate of 3.27%.

In both 2016 and 2017, the investor Carl Icahn, who is listed as the 40th richest American on the Forbes list, did not pay federal income taxes despite reporting a total of $ 544 million in adjusted gross income (which the IRS defines as earnings minus items such as income tax payments). student loan interest or alimony).

How do they circumvent the system?

The 25 richest Americans reported $ 158 million in wages in 2018, according to ISR data. That’s just 1.1% of what they reported on their tax forms as their total reported income.

The ultra-rich use a series of techniques that are not available to the less well-off to circumvent the tax system. What they do is minimize income and, therefore, taxes.

They ask for loans. As loans must be repaid, the Treasury does not consider them income. Banks often demand guarantees, but the rich have many.

Billionaires have a palette of tax avoidance options to offset their profits using credits, deductions (which may include charitable donations) or losses, this to reduce or even cancel your tax bills.

Some own sports teams that offer such lucrative deductions that homeowners often end up paying much lower tax rates than their millionaire players.

Others are commercial building owners who are constantly increasing in value but can nonetheless be used to write losses on paper to offset income.

Many 21st century titans boast unrealized earnings, the total size of which fluctuates every day as stock prices rise and fall.

Most of your dividends and the sale of stocks, bonds, or other investments are taxed at lower rates than wages.

During the pandemic, billionaires added $ 1.2 trillion to their fortunes from January 2020 to the end of April this year, according to Forbes.

For now, the Treasury Department said the federal government is working to determine how the tax records were released.

According to a post in The New York Times, “unauthorized disclosure of confidential government information is illegal,” said Lily Adams, a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department.

And while looking for those responsible for the leakage of the information, ProPublica assured that the documents were provided to the media “in crude form, without conditions or conclusions.”