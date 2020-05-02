NASA announced to the three companies that they will compete to develop the spacecraft for the next lunar mission.

NASA ruled on Thursday awarding three contracts to Blue Origin, owned by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, to SpaceX, company of billionaire Elon Musk, and to Dynetics. to build the first manned spacecraft to reach the Moon since 1972.

NASA thus announced on its website the three companies that will compete to develop the spacecraft for the next lunar mission; being Blue Origin is the most advanced in the project, for which it will receive $ 579 million dollars, followed by Dynetics, whose contract is $ 253 million, and SpaceX, which will earn $ 135 million.

Boeing Aeronautics, one of the agency’s regular contractors, also entered the competition, although this time it was not selected.

“With the award of these contracts, the United States is moving forward with the necessary step to bring astronauts to the Moon in 2024, including the incredible moment in the one we will see the first woman to set foot on the lunar surfaceSaid Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.

The initiative represents a breakthrough in the Artemisa program, with which the agency hopes to send the first woman to the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

Despite all of this, for NASA to reach the Moon before 2024, Congress will have to give the go-ahead to the budget that the White House has submitted to finance the program, which amounts to $ 35 billion dollars.

