MUSICIVIC! Today! Do not miss it

That’s right, you read that right, Musicivic, Summer Fest 21, this event will take place soon, in fact in a few hours and we don’t want you to miss it! We tell you all the details about this festival here in Music News.

Well, green, then yellow, whatever the situation to prevent, we prefer to give you the best options for festivals and online entertainment, festivals that of course you can enjoy in the comfort of your home!

This event will take place for a whole weekend, you will have a whole weekend this online event. Musicivic will take place today, June 25 until June 27, that is, you can witness it today, Friday 25 at 6:30 pm, and on Sunday 27 at 10:30 pm sharp.

The event is completely free, admission is free. We have another news for you, they will also have an event on Saturday June 26!

Here we leave you some of the concerts of this weekend online! By Musicivic

June 25: 7.30 pm

June 26: 11:00 am

June 26: 7:30 pm

June 27: 3:00 pm

June 27: 7:30 pm

This completely free online music festival includes a hosted Live Chat. You will be able to witness some bands and showcase, to mention a few, groups such as “Baroque Showcase”, “Winds Showcase”, “New Showcase” among many others, and the best thing is that it will be in the comfort of your home completely!

The only thing you will have to worry about is the evening snack!