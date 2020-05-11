The Ministry of Finance informed Pochy Familia that the emergency commission for social assistance created by the government in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic favored 1,063 artists from the list that it referred to the Executive Branch, the Dominican Society of Artists, Performers and Performers (SODAIE).

The original listing covered a total of 2,329 artists, of which 1,063 were included in the Stay at Home Plan. Of the rest, the Ministry of Finance reported that 513 are enrolled in the Social Security Treasury, of which 17 were enrolled in the PHASE program of the Dominican Government and another 496 continue in their jobs (generally as teachers or military) ; 233 present cancellation or inactivity status in the Central Electoral Board database; and the rest are already enrolled themselves or their relatives at the same address and are already receiving social assistance through the Eat is First and Stay at Home programs.

“The current pandemic caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus has affected all sectors of the economy, paralyzing economic activities. In the midst of this crisis, the great relief for the millions of people who are unable to leave their homes is art, music, movies. However, this is one of the sectors that has been most affected, because those who manage to entertain our children and ourselves, distract ourselves from the global tragedy and even brighten our days (musicians, authors, actors, actresses, dancers, plastic artists and others) are unable to use their talent to guarantee the basic needs of their family and themselves, “Familia said in a statement sent to this medium

The members of the main collective management entities of copyright and related rights in the Dominican Republic joined this call: the General Society of Dominican Authors, Composers and Editors (SGACEDOM), the Dominican Society of Plastic Artists (SODOMAPLA) , the Dominican Society of Audiovisual Performers (SODINAVI), and the Dominican Society of Screenwriters and Film Directors (SODOGDC). Call that was also sent to the National Copyright Office (ONDA), as the entity that regulates this type of entities.

Immediately, President Danilo Medina answered the call of the artists and instructed the Ministry of Finance to give it course.

