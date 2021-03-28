Musicians make a showcase in New York their stage

March 28, 2021March 28, 2021

After a year of seeing concert hall lights go out and stages moving into the virtual world, an empty showcase in New York offers a ray of hope for artists and audiences eager to hear live music.

Musicians of all genres are performing impromptu concerts for lucky passersby on Manhattan’s Upper West Side: on a recent morning Beethoven and Debussy’s notes harmonized with the soundtrack of a city usually dominated by horns, street work and the cooing of the pigeons.

It was the first time in a year that cellist Michael Katz was able to play with a piano accompaniment; Spencer Myer played a white Steinway piano, an experience, he said, that musicians around the world “craved.”

Perhaps more important is that the “Musical Storefronts” or “Musical Showcases” are an opportunity to interact with an audience, even if they are a handful and they see them through the glass from the sidewalk and not sitting in large numbers in one of the famous concert halls of the city.

“We really need a reciprocal relationship,” says Katz. “Being able to bring music to people like we did today is something really unique and special.”

The location of the shows is not publicized – the organizers want to avoid large crowds for reasons of social distancing – but the concert series, which began in the winter, will continue until the spring, so one can be surprised by the walking spectacle. down the street.

Joggers with dogs, parents pushing strollers, and older New Yorkers on an afternoon walk – all stopped on the sidewalk to listen to the show, which also featured some Mendelssohn and Boulanger.

“We try to have a bit of everything (…) from classical musicians to Broadway artists, jazz; we have had experimental improvisers, ”says Kate Sheeran, who runs the Kaufman Music Center, the originator of the initiative.

In addition to entertaining, the project aims to “really showcase New York’s artistic engine and make visible the fact that artists need jobs and this issue requires attention.”

With information from AFP