A day after he released the news that Óscar Chávez –Mexican musician considered one of the great representatives of the trova in Latin America–, had hospitalized for presenting symptoms of coronavirus, the afternoon of This Thursday, April 30, it was finally confirmed that the also known as “Greater Caiphan” lost his life at the age of 85.

Born in the popular Colonia Portales, now Mexico City, Óscar Chávez managed to reap a great career in the music industry –He is considered one of the most outstanding exponents of the New Song in Mexico–, this thanks to songs like “La Mariana”, “La Lloroncita” “Macondo”, “For You”, in addition to others where he protested against the government and the political right.

But also, Chávez was recognized during his role as an actor, because during his time on the big screen he participated in 12 movies, being that of The Caifanes (1966), the one that gave him greater popularity and the nickname of “El Caifán Mayor”, as the Mexican musician who in 2019 was recognized by the Ministry of Culture of the Mexico City as a living Cultural Heritage.

The news of his death has undoubtedly sparked several Reactions between musicians, actors, politicians and users in general, who expressed their condolences through social networks:

How sad! We were an extraordinary singer, composer, social fighter, but above all an unconditional friend OSCAR CHÁVEZ, with capital letters. Have a good trip, we are going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/33BFe2JtsD – Tania Libertad (@ tanialiberty01) April 30, 2020

Mexico loses one of the emblematic figures of the New Song with the absence of the singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, whose voice accompanied the ideals of generations that fought for a better country. @Cultura_mx and INBAL mourn his death and send condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/g5vaxih0Ge – National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (@bellasartesinba) April 30, 2020

Today, “La Llorona” will have reasons.

Oscar Chavez leaves, after a lightning flash of CORONAVIRUS.

Social fighter.

Restless about 🇲🇽 and its inequalities, he leaves, but leaves us his soul and thought. Heart and discontent. pic.twitter.com/uLdcndG3YN – Pedro Ferriz de Con (@PedroFerriz) April 30, 2020

Rest in peace, master! Long live Óscar Chávez! https://t.co/6fA26yLnav – Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) April 30, 2020

I very much regret the death of the great Óscar Chávez. His song of freedom, justice and hope will always accompany us. – Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) April 30, 2020

Courage and a lot of strength dear master Óscar Chávez you will be fine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zBPmxxUXNn – Fernando Delgadillo (@DelgadilloFer) April 30, 2020

Thank you, Oscar Chávez, who gave us so much.

Until forever. #Rest in peace.

1935-2020. pic.twitter.com/vhlJxO5nP9 – Radio UNAM (@RadioUNAM) April 30, 2020

Let the singer not die! Rest in peace, Oscar Chávez, and follow the music of the Grand Caiphan. What 😢 pic.twitter.com/nZqOHACG2h – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) April 30, 2020

We are going to miss Oscar Chávez a lot, rest in peace. Solidarity affection to his family and friends. – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 30, 2020

The trova and the urban song are in mourning. Whoever was a living cultural heritage of Mexico, today transcended. I am very sorry to hear the news of a fighting voice that fades. My deepest condolences to the family of the teacher Óscar Chávez. – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) April 30, 2020

I am very sorry for the news of the death of the great Oscar Chávez. His songs accompanied me in a good part of my youth, rest in peace. My sincere condolences to his relatives. – Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) April 30, 2020