A day after he released the news that Óscar Chávez –Mexican musician considered one of the great representatives of the trova in Latin America–, had hospitalized for presenting symptoms of coronavirus, the afternoon of This Thursday, April 30, it was finally confirmed that the also known as “Greater Caiphan” lost his life at the age of 85.

PHOTO: ARCHIVO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Born in the popular Colonia Portales, now Mexico City, Óscar Chávez managed to reap a great career in the music industry –He is considered one of the most outstanding exponents of the New Song in Mexico–, this thanks to songs like “La Mariana”, “La Lloroncita” “Macondo”, “For You”, in addition to others where he protested against the government and the political right.

But also, Chávez was recognized during his role as an actor, because during his time on the big screen he participated in 12 movies, being that of The Caifanes (1966), the one that gave him greater popularity and the nickname of “El Caifán Mayor”, as the Mexican musician who in 2019 was recognized by the Ministry of Culture of the Mexico City as a living Cultural Heritage.

Photo: Stephania Carmona

The news of his death has undoubtedly sparked several Reactions between musicians, actors, politicians and users in general, who expressed their condolences through social networks: