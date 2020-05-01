Musician Oscar Chávez was hospitalized, could be infected with the virus | Instagram

Oscar Chavez a Mexican musician, was hospitalized after presenting some symptoms related to the coronavirus.

The actor of topics such as “Por ti”, “Mariana” and “La niña de Guatemala” was admitted to the Hospital 20 de Noviembre in Mexico City, after he began to present symptoms that could indicate a possible contagion of the virus.

The news spread quickly through the account of Chavez On Twitter, his office reported Thursday that the singer-songwriter was interned and is under observation. It is worth mentioning that Chávez has been a smoker for years.

The Mtro. Chávez is stable and very well cared for by hospital staff. Testing for COVID-19 is still in progress. We appreciate again all the expressions of affection and support that you have had with him. – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

April 30, 2020

Likewise, their representatives disclosed the place where he had been hospitalized in Mexico City.

It may interest you Allen Garfield, actor lost his life victim of the contingency

The artist’s career has been recognized by other themes such as “A Chabuca Granda”, “My country is sold” and “Macondo”, also highlighting his participation in the cinema with the film “The caifanes”From 1967, directed by Juan Ibañez herself, in which she plays the member of a gang of caifanes or criminals with her role as the character“ El Estilos ”earned her an Ariel award (the Mexican equivalent of the Oscar).

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Chavez He has also dabbled in various musical genres such as trova, folk music and ballads, and in 2019 It was recognized by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City as a living Cultural Heritage of the capital.

We wish Oscar Chávez a speedy recovery … Ally and close friend of #TeatroDeLaCD, we send him a big hug and best wishes, “tweeted the Theater System of Mexico City

We report that, unfortunately, Master Oscar Chávez was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 and is under observation. We will give news as we have news We appreciate the messages of support received – O.C.Office team – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

April 30, 2020

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Similarly, as one more example of the remarkable trajectory the Ministry of Culture of Mexico announced last Sunday at 6:00 p.m. the broadcast of a concert that Chávez gave on October 2, 2019 to commemorate the 51 years of repression of the student movement of 1968.

#LuisEduardoAute

How absurd that you have died:

life asks him,

what brings hidden death

in the cruelty of the desert,

that kills always awake.

Who will hear your heartbeat,

to the last sound,

of your painting and song;

what will you do with the heart

from so much dear friend pic.twitter.com/eqzRJFcvzm – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

April 12, 2020

The broadcast can also be enjoyed from the “Contigo en la Distancia” cultural platform as well as on the Youtube and the Facebook page of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

You can also read Jhonny Depp debuts on Instagram revealing Lennon’s prophetic theme about the current virus

Finally, others honors one of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico have joined the interpreter’s career on the occasion of his 25 and 50 years of experience, with the National Prize for Sciences and Arts and from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico an honorary doctorate.

.