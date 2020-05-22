Mory Kanté, on July 13, 2007, during a concert in Paris CLEMENS BILAN / .

“I would like to use the kora in completely electronic music,” said Mory Kanté back in 1981, just released Courougnegne, his first album. It was six years before his song Ye ké Ye ké, released on the Akwaba Beach album, played in discos around the world. Ye ké Ye ké, who was the stuff of remixes and inspired many DJs even long after their publication, went up to Olympus of the successes of African music along with pieces like Mario, by Franco; Pata-Pata, by Miriam Makeba, and Soul Makossa, by Manu Dibango. Yesterday, Mory Kanté may have had one last memory for that song before it expired, as announced by his son Balla Kanté, in a Conakry hospital. He suffered from various illnesses treating him in France, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to interrupt his travels. He was 70 years old.

Born in 1950 in Albadaria, a village in Guinea nestled in the sources of the Niger River, Kante was the son of a Malian mother and a Guinean father, and as a child he moved to Mali. Griot (repository of memory, accountant and storyteller) and player of kora (a kind of 21-string harp, an instrument symbolizing Mandingo music from West Africa), was part of the mythical Rail Band du Buffet de la Gare de Bamako , where an albino singer named Salif Keïta was active, who assimilated the Cuban vibrations and the rhythms that came from France.

In the late 1970s, when Mali’s economic situation was going through a difficult period, Kanté left the country and settled in the Ivory Coast. It is here that he begins to develop a new language for kora, creating a sound that we could define as a mixture of electro-funk, reggae and soul. Later, with Paris as the center of operations, he participated in Tam-Tam pour l’Éthiopie, a flagship song that, under the leadership of Manu Dibango, brought together a dozen artists from African countries. After albums like 10 Cola Nuts and Mory Kanté à Paris, the international triumph smiled at him with the aforementioned Akwaba Beach (the title refers to a beach in Abidjan to which he used to retire to meditate). Already in the nineties, he recorded albums such as Touma, N’Diarabi, Nongo Village and Tatebola.

They were recordings in which Kanté developed his concept of electro-mandinga, thus approaching the parameters of trip-hop and techno, for example. Other later records are Tamala-Le Voyageur, Sabou, and La Guinéenne. Perhaps his level of creativity when composing songs did not match that shown by a Salif Keïta, but his search and daring in the context of African music of the time were remarkable. And more: they guided musicians of later generations. Today, artists such as Baloji, Kokoko, BCUC and Batuk, among others, are his sonorous grandchildren. In addition to Dibango, Kanté recorded with Ray Lema, Hugh Masekela, Khaled, Santana and Talking Heads. By the way: Ye ké Ye ké started from a Mandingo melody that was sung during the harvesting of the millet crop. The technology (the tips, that is) that accompanied the roots was the work of the English producer Nick Patrick. Kanté always included this song in the repertoire of his concerts, although in recent years he used to opt for acoustic performances.

One quote opened this text and another closes it: “You cannot climb a mango tree and leave the bag at the base.” She said it in 1988, when Ye ké Ye ké was already humming it even to the infants. Mandingo philosophy, I suppose.

