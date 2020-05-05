London – The British musician Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the punk-rock band The Stranglers, has died at the age of 71 by COVID-19.

The artist tested positive for coronavirus recently, after spending a long time in hospital for treatment for his heart problems.

“On Sunday night, May 3, my great friend and companion for 45 years, the musical genius who was Greenfield passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020 “The Stranglers bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel wrote in a statement issued by the group.

Their drummer Jet Black lamented that they and “the whole world” have “lost a dear friend” and a “musical genius “, author, among others, of the song” Golden Brown “, one of the most famous songs of The Stranglers.

“Dave had a totally natural talent for music. Together we toured the world endlessly and it was clear that he was adored by millions of people. A tremendous talent, a great loss, he will be greatly missed,” Black recalled.

Current singer and guitarist Baz Warne also highlighted Greenfield’s “true innovator” and “musical legend” facet, whose virtuosity and imagination led critics to compare him, for example, to “The Doors” keyboardist Ray Manzarek .

“We shared the same side of the stage for 20 years, laughed, joked, and shared our lives in the way that only bandmates can. I will always miss him,” Warne added.

The group’s representative, Sil Willcox, also sent a message of condolences to Greenfield’s wife, Pam, and the “millions of followers who worshiped him at his altar.”

“We are all in shock, Dave was a kind, generous soul who had time for everyone and it has been a privilege to meet him both as a friend and as a representative for over 40 years,” said Willcox. The band The Stranglers, formed in 1974 in the English city of Guildford, were still active, but were forced to announce last Friday the cancellation of their farewell tour, scheduled for this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dave,” his colleagues celebrated, “has been around ever since he joined the group in late 1975 and his keyboard magic was recognized worldwide during his 45-year career with The Stranglers. Dave was a lovable, personable character. and eccentric that he always had time to chat. “

