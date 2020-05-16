Curiously, Dorantes himself, who had already carried out some small compositions for orchestra, He does not hide that the bulk of the music came out in just two months. During them he was putting into his creative head full of talent the ideas of everything that this feat suggested to him that has motivated him so much “due to the uncertainty and challenge of going to meet a new world”. Then came the musical arrangements of the scores and the recording, always above all with the common denominator, which he relates, “of reflecting more than the trajectory, the inner life of the sailors”.

To which he adds that this includes feeling – “and transmitting”, he points out – the adventure of the enthusiasm of the origin of the trip, the restlessness of the route, the splendor of the unknown, the fear of the future, the exhaustion of death and the discovery at the end of a new route of spices, which “opened a new era that has been in force for half a millennium”. And he does not even hide that it means much more because he finds a certain parallelism with the current health crisis due to the coronavirus, “we also do not know where it will finally take us,” he predicts.

What he does know and value in a negative way is that such a feat “of bonding with other civilizations, of creating new paths” has not been given crucial importance in Spain – “not less than that of Columbus,” he considers- which meant nothing else to happen and with the return of the only 19 survivors. “I must admit that once again in our country we do not know how to appreciate the good things that we have contributed to world history.” And he closes the matter with another regret: “Oh, if it had been done by the English, the French or the United States, oh!”

This advance of ‘Preparations’ focuses on the initial plans and enthusiasm, months before August 1519, to start the feat, which the genius of Dorantes affirms that with his rhythm and melodies he has tried to transmit the hubbub, uncertainty, liveliness and exaltation of the beginning. And that he has undoubtedly achieved what his antidivism leads him to affirm: “You have said that, as the public will have to say later. That yes, I have tried to the maximum “.

Double presentation and tour

In short, not a record, but a great album – and forgive the ‘word’ – that will enrich the harvest of those published in recent months, possibly as a ‘primus interpares’. An album that when possible – “or leave us the bug”, expresses its author- will have a double live performance, with the same professional musicians and choir of 12 kids from the Fundación Crsitina Heeren who have recorded it, in Seville and Madrid , which will very possibly follow a tour, While, after these? preparations’, other issues will come out of it.

‘La Roda del Viento’ is inspired by the odyssey of Hernando de Magallanes, who intrepid and determined, goes to Carlos I, King of Spain, to request his help to arm five ships in the port of Seville and leave in search of a passage to the south of the coasts of Brazil towards the, originally called, the South Sea and the spice islands. Part with him in such a colossal adventure, Juan Sebastián Elcano, which, dead Magellan and near the Moluccas, is chosen Captain by the seamen and will complete the first round the world trip.

The expedition, with Magellan in front, left Seville on August 10, 1519 with 5 ships, 265 men and 500 tons of provisions loaded in Sanlucar de Barrameda to undertake an adventure of more than two years. Until his return to Sanlúcar on September 6, 1522, of the 18 survivors in the only ship that resisted, the ‘Victoria’, with its load of spices.

