Musical events that you can see on Youtube during this Holy Week | Instagram

Maybe this vacation we will not be able to go out to party, travel or to the beach, so we will introduce you to some musical events that you will be able to see from the Youtube to entertain this Easter week.

The concerts online they have become a great entertainment option these last weeks due to the closure due to the health contingency.

On Instagram, Facebook and YouTube is where several artists have offered some concerts from their homes implementing the strategy of #Stay at home.

It may interest you: Kevin Johansen and Laferte sing on Instagram for health contingency

Here I we will recommend some events and musical concerts that may interest you this week:

Mon Laferte

The day of today Wednesday at 13:00 hours from Colombia, the Chilean singer will offer a concert at her home.

Laferte earlier asked his followers to tell him that songs want to listen in the Live Session.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Kany Garcia

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter daily connects with her followers and performs conversations beside great guests, among them doctors, artists, musicians, athletes, among others.

While each Friday afternoon will offer a special acoustic on his official channel Youtube.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Coachella documentary

Tomorrow, Friday April 9th at 2:00 p.m. of Colombia, the channel Youtube Originals will broadcast free “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert“

Being a documentary that celebrates its anniversary after being suspended, he compiled the festival archives for the first time to present behind-the-scenes performances and stories.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Prophetic culture

The reggae band originally from Puerto Rico gives music to its followers, inviting everyone to join in these difficult times.

This next Saturday, April 11, the group will offer a concert through the platform of Youtube at 2:00 p.m. from Colombia.

You can also read: Metallica where to see the concert that is broadcast live

Andrea Bocelli

The Italian singer, musician, writer and music producer will offer the next Sunday, April 12 a solo performance in the Milan cathedral in Italy, which can be seen from the 12 noon Colombia time.

The concert entitled Music for hope It is promoted by the city of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, representing a message of healing, hope and love for Italy and the whole world.

The Duomo will open its doors only to Andrea Bocelli, who will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli.

Among the pieces that will play in such an amazing recital are Ave Maria, by Bach / Gounod, and Sancta Mariaby Mascagni.

.