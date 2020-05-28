Every Sunday at noon, an alien from the planet Goopda and a 7-year-old girl in their pajamas gather in an Escondido backyard to teach young children everything from the importance of washing their hands to how to protect planet Earth. .

The weekly shows are streamed live on Facebook by music duet Ruth and Emilia, and have entertained imprisoned children from San Francisco to Georgia since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Ruth Weber, 59, of Escondido, and her 25-year-old daughter, Emilia López-Yañez, of Los Angeles, have been quarantined together in recent months to be able to turn their suddenly empty concert calendars into productive time in line.

“This is a different kind of creativity than we are used to,” said López-Yañez. “Before, we couldn’t do as much content about Ruth and Emilia because we usually had trouble coordinating our schedules and weekends. We are now taking advantage of being quarantined together and looking forward to reaching new audiences with our new album as much as possible. ”

Every Sunday Ruth Weber, right, and her daughter Emilia López-Yañez present their children’s show Sunday Funday live online from Ruth’s backyard. Behind the computer and the camera is Ruth’s husband, John Weber.

(Charlie Neuman / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This summer should have been a triumph for Weber and López-Yañez. They had scheduled a concert tour of the area’s libraries from the Bay Area to Seattle to promote their new environmentally-themed children’s CD “Kokowanda Bay,” which received the “2020 Parents’ Choice Music Award,” the “Mom’s Choice Gold Award ”, a silver medal at the World Music Awards and the“ KidsFirst ”award for children’s music.

But in March, the libraries closed and canceled all of their summer programming. Also, all concerts that women organized or were reserved to perform in other organizations were canceled. And all of his private and school classes were canceled or changed online.

“It was the biggest surprise. We lost everything, ”said López-Yañez. “He also had a lot of classic things prepared. You plan months in advance and suddenly everything disappears. ”

So without a job to support her in Los Angeles, López-Yañez decided to move with her mother and stepfather, John Weber, to Escondido and find a way to bring Ruth and Emilia’s music to the world virtually.

The family act originated in 1997, when Weber wrote and recorded “Me and the Kids”, a CD of children’s songs with his children, Emilia, then 3 years old, and Enrico López-Yáñez, 7. All three followed musical careers varied. Weber teaches music at Palomar and San Diego Miramar universities and is artistic director of two local choirs. Emilia is a professional oboe and teaches music. And Enrico, now 30, is the chief pop conductor for the Nashville Symphony.

When she was in graduate school at the University of Southern California three years ago, Emilia taught a class for young children and wished she had some children’s music like “Me and the Kids” to share with her students. That led to the family trio rejoining, with Enrico composing and arranging, to record a 2018 CD called “The Spaceship That Fell in My Backyard.”

Weber said the title was inspired by a song about a flying saucer he had written when the children were young. For the new project, they put together a full album of songs about space and created characters to accompany it. Weber plays Urr, a green-skinned, tutu-dressed alien who receives the human nickname “Janet.” López-Yañez plays a 7-year-old version of herself. Its target audience is children from 3 to 10 years old.

Their second CD, “Kokowanda Bay”, is designed for a slightly older audience. It focuses on teaching children how they can heal the planet. For “Sunday Fundays”, some of the songs have been adapted to help children understand the strange experience of living in quarantine.

One of the songs from the first album, “Everything Is Better with Some Bubbles,” is being used to teach children to wash their hands during the pandemic. Children are encouraged to sing the chorus while washing because it lasts for 20 seconds, the time that health experts say it takes to kill the coronavirus.

The 20-minute live streams typically have about 50 viewers at the moment, but draw up to 1,000 viewers on the following days. Among the other virtual performances that Weber and López-Yañez have achieved in recent weeks, is the participation they will have on June 20 as artists of the month for the Hilltown Families children’s podcast series.

For the live broadcast of Sunday afternoon, they will join the San Diego Moms Blog to celebrate World Oceans Day with a program of crafts and songs about the ocean. They will also do an ocean show at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, which is true World Oceans Day, for the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido. And they hired them to perform at a child’s virtual birthday party.

López-Yañez said that she and her mother never imagined that their lives and careers would be so different this spring, but that they are enjoying the positive side of spending so much time together. And they believe the pandemic has forced them to be more creative and explore new technologies in a way that they had not previously considered.

“It has become the highlight of our week,” said López-Yañez. “Sunday Funday has helped us because instead of performing 10 songs on one show, we took two songs and talked about what they mean and the bigger words they use and expanded on them. Hopefully the kids will learn something from our album instead of coming to a show to have a good time. “

To see Ruth and Emilia Sunday Funday shows every Sunday at noon, visit facebook.com/RuthandEmilia/.