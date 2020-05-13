Luiza Possi shared on her Instagram account a moment of pure cuteness from her son, Lucca, 10 months old. In the images, the little boy appears stretching to ‘play’ the piano being encouraged by his mother. ‘Everyone training in quarantine’, joked the singer. Son and grandson of artists, the boy conquered the web for the ‘concert’ he gave at home. ‘Will it be if he is going to follow mommy and grandma?’ Asked a netizen, also quoting Zizi Possi.

At the age of 10 months, little Lucca, son of Luiza Possi and Cris Gomes, reinforced everything to follow the career of his mother and maternal grandmother. Passionate about rock, the little boy appeared on video strumming on the piano and being encouraged by the singer. “Everyone training in quarantine,” captioned Zizi Possi’s daughter, declaring herself again to the boy: “I love you, my love”. In the images, Lucca appears stretching to reach the piano keys.

Son of Luiza, Lucca won over Internet users: ‘Príncipe’

The moment of cuteness of the singer’s son and the TV director conquered the web. “I love this baby”, “how delicious”, “very beautiful”, “prince” and “did he take after his mother? Loves a camera” were some of the comments left on Luiza’s social network, who resorted to breastfeeding to lose the pounds gained in pregnancy. “Is he going to follow Mom and Grandma?” Asked another.

Check out Luiza Possi’s son playing the piano!

Smile of Tici Pinheiro’s youngest daughter delighted celebrities

Also at 10 months, Manuella, Ticiane Pinheiro’s youngest daughter, has been stealing the show on her mother’s social network. After combining a pink look with the presenter and her sister, Rafaella Justus, Cesar Tralli’s heiress drew attention by her smiling face in a photo. From Karina Bacchi to Naiara Azevedo, several Internet users “drooled” over the girl. “10 months! Now ?! Well, neither do I believe it! Much love and pride”, celebrated Tici, who has been going through a change in his routine due to the pandemic. “It was my constant lack of time, because I am either working to handle two programs, or I have Rafa taking me to some activity, or because I am at the dentist, gynecologist, in a course, maybe I had not lived these moments so It is very likely not, “reflected the commander of the” Wife Exchange “.

Isis Valverde indicated her son’s evolution: ‘Talking things’

Model woman André Resende, the actress celebrated the evolution of her son, Rael, 1 year old, and reported that she and her husband are divided in caring for the boy. “We are taking turns at home with Rael and he is getting more and more mature. He sleeps all night, thank God. And he is already talking about the little things he wants. Very cute,” drooled Isis Valverde. The actress has been away from the studios of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe” for almost two months. The nine o’clock newsletter should only resume work in July and the possibility of the Covid-19 pandemic being addressed and some characters being infected by the virus.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’