Music with Sinfonietta in Morelia, Michoacán

CWith the participation of the pianist Alexander Pashkov, the clarinetist Eleanor Weingartner, the White Quartet and the Auner Quartett, the Pre Summer Festival with Sinfonietta will be held from July 1 to 4, which will also feature musicians from Colombia, Venezuela, the United States, El Salvador, Peru, Cuba, Germany, Austria and Russia.

In total, they will perform seven concerts in face-to-face and virtual format, as well as the world premiere of Marea, by the composer Tonalli Rufino Nakamura, in charge of the Sinfonietta, made up of 39 musicians who will participate for 15 days in a residence in Morelia and who will have four master classes.

The Sinfonietta is part of the Morelia Music Festival Miguel Bernal Jiménez, it is directed by the Colombian Juan Felipe Molano and is made up of 39 musicians from Latin America and nine Mexican states, who will work on three programs with the accompaniment of the international artists who will participate and the advice of the composers Javier Álvarez, Rodrigo Sigal and Ricardo Gallardo.

Álvarez said that this project “was born three years ago because the FMM had the concern of articulating a musical educational project that responded to one of the seminal ideas of its mentor, the famous Michoacan composer Miguel Bernal Jiménez.”

Their first concert will be before the festival, on June 25, at the Teatro Ocampo in Michoacán, which will have free access and sanitary control.

His opening recital will be on Thursday, July 1, at 8:30 p.m., on the same stage, where the Sinfonietta and percussionist Alexander Freud will perform the world premiere of Marea by Mexican Tonalli Rufino Nakamura, and pieces by Johann Baptist Neruda and Beethoven.

It will continue on Friday, July 2, at 8:30 p.m., with the participation of the White Quartet and the flutist Megan Maiorana. “Both are tutors of the Sinfonietta and are consolidated musicians with more than 25 years of experience, with works by Robert Schumann, Rodrigo Neftalí (Three faces of water), and Marked Hours, by Javier Álvarez,” said Verónica Bernal Vargas, head of of the Morelia music festival.

On Saturday, July 3 at 1:00 p.m., the pianist Alexander Pashkov will participate with a repertoire of Chopin; and at 8:00 p.m. the closing of the Sinfonietta with Eleanor Weingartner and works by Miguel Bernal Jiménez, WA Mozart and Igor Stravinski will be held.

And it will close on Sunday 4, at 1:00 p.m., with the first concert of the Orchestra and the MBJ Transformation Choir; and the transmission, via streaming, of the Auner Quartett with a chamber recital with pieces by Mozart.

