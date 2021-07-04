Music under the magnifying glass on social networks

MEXICO CITY.

Dince just over five years ago and with the visibility offered by social networks and the social movements that have occurred, mainly those that appeal to women’s rights and equality, an exercise has been carried out to point out different songs in Mexico, mainly those that make some kind of reference to violence, sexualization and abuse towards women, as well as homophobia and relationships with organized crime.

Although rock and reggaeton have been the main targets of these requests, genres such as cumbia, band, ballad and pop have been reached by these campaigns that emerge one day, become trends and disappear, not without first put on the discussion table the analysis and revision of the lyrics that are expressed in the topics.

Undoubtedly, this reflection and theme about popular culture in music owes much to the exposure on social networks of social movements that have manifested in recent times, mainly feminists, such as Not one less, which gave the movement its name. that arose in Argentina or the #MeToo that arose in the United States and both spread to Mexico.

Social movements, at least feminists, have taken to social networks and from there is how this combo occurs in which they publicly manifest themselves, but at the same time a hashtag of a digital movement is made. Last year he made all the activism digital.

A few years ago when these topics were touched on, there were voices that questioned why you were talking about certain things, but today, as there are more voices that speak, fear is losing and gaining public spaces. Because in social networks it is not only to position a topic, it has a voice that more people are reading you and who agree with the same opinion and a whole discourse begins to be generated and they are joining the cause, social networks are a way to reproduce a voice, ”explained Angélica Contreras, spokesperson for the Mujeres Vivas y Libres movement.

Something that social movements have done is make things visible and popularize, when one approaches views and reviews of feminism. It has been decades since they have made deep criticisms of the power relations between men and women, structural misogyny, etc., to a set of phenomena that have been conscientious for many years, however it is true that feminist movements have been capable of to get much closer, to popularize it, to make it more accessible to as many people as possible and make it easy to understand why matters are right or wrong and how this culturally intends a transformation that is in defense of greater equity.

To take care that a series of practices are not repeated and that can be from super implicit to very explicit, that is where that criticism comes from. Let’s say that magnitude may already be a more complex issue, but they are things that have been working on, questioning and analyzing for decades and that, with the popularization of feminist movements, have been more accessible and therefore become more it is easy to massify this type of denunciation and now these accusations towards certain lyrics of songs ”, added Pablo Collada, sociologist and consultant in communication and advocacy.

The most recent example of this is the case that Los Ángeles Azules have lived with their theme 17 years, just to name one, which even already has a new version made by a couple of women on TikTok, where they indicate the letter as a pedophile. . Its author assured that it is a love between adolescents.

However, the suspension request has existed since before social networks, when the electronic media (radio and television) were in charge of spreading the songs.

They are phenomena that exist, some are many years old, others have been exacerbated in social networks and others that have to do with the review of our history and the recognition of what is lived and looking back at what has been lived. As for the phenomenon of suggesting the cancellation, of songs or artists, it is something that has always existed and there are some well-known stories, such as those of The Beatles, when John Lennon makes a comment about his popularity and that of Jesus Christ and suddenly the Christian movements. and Catholics in the United States end up calling on the youth to burn the records of the Liverpool Quartet.

It is quite a phenomenon, that now through social networks, has deepened when an artist mentions certain things or supports certain things that are not to the taste of the majority there is a phenomenon that I consider to be very valuable, which is that of the accountability, somehow from the artists. That is, if I do not agree with what is proposed, said or defended, I will not follow you anymore, and not only will I not follow you, but I will cancel my fanatic impulses towards you, it is an issue the culture of cancellation is super complex, ”said the sociologist Collada.

Various artists such as Molotov, Café Tacvba, Maluma, Emmanuel or J Balvin, among others, have become targets of analysis of the lyrics of songs that led them to be placed in the collective memory and form part of popular culture.

Some decided to review their own content and analyze the message that had been embodied in their creations. A specific case of this was the group Café Tacvba, which in 2016 decided to stop playing Ingrata live, one of the group’s most emblematic songs, and with which an apology was made for the death of a woman by bullets.

We were very young when it was composed and we were not sensitized to the problem of femicides, as we are now. It was rethinking if we are going to continue playing it or if we change the lyrics.

Now we do know about the problem, and I personally am not interested in supporting that. Many people can say that it is just a song but the songs are the culture and that culture is what makes certain people feel they have the power to attack, to do harm, ”said Rubén Albarrán, lead singer of the group.

Café Tacvba, in the concert of its celebration of 30 years of existence held in 2019 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, decided to give the song a twist and recompose the lyrics so that its fans could continue singing it.

The song review phenomenon, in particular, has to do with what at other times we saw as normal but which in the eyes of the present is already something undesirable and therefore is what we proceed to avoid it. What we are saying is that probably at another time I sang it at the top of my lungs, but today with the values ​​that I have with the awareness of certain phenomena of romantic love, homophobia, misogyny, etc., today I can no longer return it to look with the eyes that I saw 15 or 20 years ago and in that sense that is the review, to say that I have changed my way of understanding the world and I cannot look in the same way as I did before.

I can admit that at the time it had a certain value for me or I did not understand it or was unable to see other things but today I cannot see it the same way and that goes from people, you listen to them, to the artists themselves. A clear example is Café Tacvba and La Ingrata, who themselves have stated that they are no longer going to touch it. It was written at a time with the tools and awareness that we had and with the normality of certain things or certain words and today how we see things differently is no longer something that can continue to be heard the same ”, added Collada.

The case of Molotov, a gang that has faced suspension since its inception, considers that although social networks give visibility to problems, they also give space for anger and its expression, sometimes without knowledge of social contexts.

Social networks do the job of being able to give a space to anyone, to express their ideas and that in many cases those thoughts generate empathy. In many cases, a whole group of a certain social sector that ends up making a ball and pushing and trying to make these bands end, to have these songs canceled or some cease to exist. But far from making a lot of noise, it ends up being a free promotion due to the dissemination that is given to it. Many times they get carried away by anger and minimize the history and trajectory of a group or an artist and most of the time there is no basis for this

When that wave of bands passed by taking songs out of their repertoire that people asked them not to play anymore, we opposed it because we just needed to censor ourselves … and the songs are not going to be tax-deductible, they are not going to cease to exist nor are they going to stop being in the records that at some point were sold. It was illogical and incongruous for us that it came from us. I think those songs were interpreted at some point as songs of heartbreak and then we became misogynists, as a result of the movements in favor of women. Other songs were pointed to cowardice and then we were homophobic, so the generations are the ones that have turned them around, ”said Paco Ayala, a member of Molotov.

The musician pointed out that part of the Mexican identity is the mischief and folklore that exists in artistic expressions, however Collada points out that if these identity elements attack a sector of the population it would be worth reviewing them. .

In this sense, it can be said that the Mexican is very talkative, parrot and good for the cabula and say that they are valuable, but if those elements of identity are manifested in violence against groups, because that is how it has been for decades, as an example the groups of sexual identity, then there are elements of identity that are worth not only not defending but also facing because these expressions must have limits, especially when they violate the rights of other people.

Recognize that no one has an absolute truth about the analysis of things. One can say this song what it really means is A, B and C, but if for a group it means other things and they feel offended, attacked and violated that must also be respected.

Because one can say that we really want to say this but for those who have been affected that song has been used in an aggressive or violent way, one cannot say do not yell at me fucking for homosexuality because the authors of the song actually say that it means something else, there is the value of who receives or is affected by this type of expression.

Political correctness is not an immovable beacon, rather it is a subjective beacon from where it is approached, ”said sociologist Pablo Collada.

