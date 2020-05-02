Jorge J. Muñiz Ortiz / EFE

Puerto Rican urban artist Justin Quiles released this Friday his new single, “Pam”, in which Daddy Yankee and Dominican El Alfa collaborate, and which he assured will be “the theme of the summer” and with a view to including it in his new and third disk.

And it is that as he told Efe Quiles, 30, the initial date to publish “Pam” was last March, but due to the global health emergency due to the coronavirus, he delayed it for today, approaching the summer season, when young people are expected to enjoy their holidays, leisure and the beach.

“It will be the theme of the summer, for the energy it has. There is no theme right now that has that energy,” said Quiles, born in the United States, but raised until his 15 years specifically in Aguadilla, a municipality on the northwest coast of Puerto Rich.

The energy to which Quiles refers is due to the fusion of rhythms of the theme, between the catchy Dominican “dembow” distinguished from El Alfa, and the Puerto Rican reggaeton.

THE GOOD VIEW TO A FUTURE GLOBAL SUCCESS

Quiles admitted that when he started writing the topic, he didn’t like it.

However, after discussing it with his Puerto Rican colleague Lenny Tavárez, he convinced him that he had a worldwide success theme.

After that, Quiles sent the song to El Alfa, who “went crazy” because of his style, as the Puerto Rican admitted, thus approving of collaborating on it.

After recording their parts, they thought that the song was already completed, so they traveled to Medellín, Colombia, to shoot the video, directed by JP Valencia.

After finishing recording the video, several days later, Quiles and Daddy Yankee met in a recording studio.

There, Quiles showed the reggaeton “boss” the song he had recorded with El Alfa.

Daddy Yankee liked the song so much that he told Quiles that he also wanted to join it.

This marked the first time that Daddy Yankee collaborated with Quiles.

For this reason, the music video, which began to be filmed in Medellín, was finished filming in Puerto Rico several days after the second edition of the Tu Música Urbano Awards, in Puerto Rico, was attended by the three performers from the song.

“Surely this is the most awaited moment in my career. All my life I have wanted to be able to work with Daddy Yankee and finally I was given the opportunity,” said Quiles.

“It has been an achievement for me to have had Yankee on this song. And from El Alfa, I like the style by bringing something different to the table,” he added.

The Alpha, meanwhile, included in his Instagram account a photo with Quiles and Daddy Yankee, whom he thanked for giving him “the opportunity to continue growing” and for the advice he offers by cataloging them as “water in the desert” .

PAM, THE OPENER OF YOUR THIRD DISC

Quiles, in turn, explained that “Pam” will be just one of the three songs with guest artists that he will include on his next album.

The other two singles are “Contradicción”, with the Panamanian Sech, and with the also Puerto Rican Dalex.

These three collaborations are, a little, part of the regulations of the albums of the artists of the urban genre to include mostly themes with guest artists.

“I don’t want it to be a collaborative album, but for people to listen and enjoy what I do,” said Quiles, who said he hopes to have about twelve songs on his album, the third after “Realidad” and “La Promesa “

Quiles also said that he plans to create a danceable challenge on the social networks of “Pam”, as other artists have done, including Daddy Yankee in his song “Dura”.

