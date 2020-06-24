Figures projected by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter warned who were the most willing to spend on streaming music during this contingency.

Generation Z and millennials were the main audiences interested in listening to music in streaming, since 18 percent of them in each case, said they were willing to listen to this content.

The third generation with the greatest willingness to listen to music streaming was Generation X, with 10 percent of them willing to spend on this content.

As for the boomer generation, only 3 percent of them said they were willing to listen to streaming music and pay for it.

A country more conquered by streaming

The study “AIMC Marcas” conducted by the Association for Media Research (AIMC), warns that music has become a key companion for the Spanish audience, with all kinds of genres and preferences based on the age of the various audiences.

Of the total audience that was said to be conquered by streaming music, 49 percent of them do so via streaming and only 7.9 percent of them pay for their subscription to these services through Spotify and YouTube, which have been become the main channels to consume content.

Contingency streaming

The contingency in which we find ourselves because of the contingency of COVID-19 has become a great reason to be able to listen to music, the allied content during this contingency.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that the various streaming platforms have found to be able to listen to music.

This has been definitive in order to establish highly useful referents with which elements can be identified through which referents have been established that help to better understand the effect of the contents.

