There is still no treatment, no effective vaccines, only panic and uncertainty abound. The coronavirus advances and affects everyone, regardless of profession, social class, or skin color. Musicians are no exception and the sad list of infected is already beginning to be known. Many of them are stable and in treatment, but some did not recover and died before the cure came.

Spain became the second country with the most deaths from Covid-19 this week, totaling 3,434; and with more infected, there are already 47,610. It was precisely in Madrid, where the Argentine saxophonist died Marcelo Peralta, last March 10. He had recently turned 59 years old, when he was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with this disease. Peralta was respected in the Argentine jazz scene and lived in the Spanish capital since 1996.

“It was all very sudden and I know that this is very difficult to assimilate and to tolerate. I am devastated, but I feel compelled to transmit the news and also to ask everyone to take extreme precautions in the face of the terrible health emergency that we are experiencing in Madrid and in many other parts of the world, ”guitarist Guillermo Bazzola wrote on his personal networks, Peralta’s friend and colleague. The numbers that appear in the newspapers have name and surname, friends, family. As Bazzola says, even if it seems like a thousand years of quarantine, this is all very sudden.

Saxophonist, like Peralta, and also a singer, the Cameroonian Manu Dibango He died this week also affected by coronavirus. This African jazz great was 86 years old and lived in Paris for more than fifty, a city in which he was hospitalized a few days ago. Dibango had communicated through its networks that it had contracted the virus last week and that it would meet with its public again soon. Unfortunately, this could not be the case.

Beyond the fatal losses, which include the British Cy Tucker and the American DJ Black N Mild, many other artists have made known their state of health related to COVID-19 and in each case, they have been concerned to make it clear that today the only way to take care of themselves is confinement. Within the thrash metal band Testament, several are infected, including Chuck billy, your singer. Last weekend, and through a press release, they said that several tour staff members began to feel bad after returning from their European tour.

In the official Testament account it was published last Sunday: “As many of you already know, after returning from the Bay Strikes Back Europe Tour last week, some of us at Testament have felt bad and made the decision, along with our doctors, to test us for the new coronavirus COVID-19. Until yesterday morning, Chuck’s evidence and [su esposa] Tiffany Billy have been positive, as have some of the crew. ”

The message closes with a dedication for its audience: “… We also want to send good wishes to all our fans and followers in this time of crisis. We are taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other and stay healthy so that we can continue thrashing in the not-so-distant future! ” Among the more than 2,300 comments to the post, some are disturbing as the one that says: “I am working 12 hours a day in a factory. My employer will not temporarily close unless the state of Iowa orders to do so !!! So far, the state of Iowa has not issued such an order !!! ” It is clear that in some places, staying home is still a class privilege.

But not only the Testaments were on tour in Europe, they were also accompanied by the bands Exodus and Death Angel, all in the sights for contagion. Gary Holt, a guitarist for Exodus, reported that he and his wife Lisa were in quarantine “suffering from all the symptoms of coronavirus.” The couple underwent the test to see if it is the virus or not and they hope to have the results for this week. Holt used his Instagram account, too, to talk about Will Carroll, the drummer for Death Angel, about whom very little was known until now.

“I kept quiet about this before, I didn’t want to say anything until I was sure it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll needs some massive positive vibes. I appreciate all the good wishes I have received, but I am sick, nothing else, Will is in the ICU. Much worse than anything I’m dealing with, by far. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us who have symptoms and are waiting for the test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone… ”Holt posted as he waits for his colleague to recover and his own results come out.

Another one waiting for what the reviews say is the Radiohead guitarist, Ed O’Brien. Two days ago, the musician published on his Instagram account that he was staying at home suffering from flu-like symptoms and that “probably” it is a coronavirus. As the tests are scarce, O’Brien has not done any type of study, reserving the tests “for those who need it most.”

Many have already been tested and the list of musicians infected with coronavirus continues to grow. The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo; the singer-songwriter Jackson Browne; the guitarist for The Crown, Brandon Hoover; the rapper Slim thug and the indie singer Charlotte Lawrence are some of those who have admitted in recent hours that they are infected.

Who also tested positive is David Bryan, keyboard player of Bon Jovi. “I have been sick for a week and I feel better every day. Please don’t panic! It’s the flu, don’t plague it. I have been in quarantine for a week and will be for another week. And when I feel better, I will be tested again to make sure I am free of this nasty virus. Please help each other. This will end soon with the help of all Americans! ”He wrote on his social networks. The figures in the North American country are alarming, infections and deaths lag behind China and Spain, the most affected regions. Bryan is likely to be optimistic: This is not the flu.