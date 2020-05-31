Rosalía published today a new song, “TKN”, a collaboration with the American Travis Scott that is available on streaming audio platforms, as well as its corresponding video clip, a colorful production in which children of all ages are the protagonists.

This release, which takes place months after the publication of her hit single “Dolerme”, comes after a single advance notice on her Instagram and Twitter account, which caused a huge revolution among fans of the Spanish singer, who has long since They asked for a new collaboration with the rapper after “Highest in the room”.

“TKN”, which in the words of the two artists, refers to “that real trust can only be gained through silence”, is the third song released this year by the singer, born in Barcelona, ​​after January “I swear what “and the March” Dolerme “), says a statement from Sony Music.

Like “Malamente” or “Pienso en tú mirá”, the video for “TKN” is produced by the Barcelona record label CANADA and directed by Nicolás Méndez, the title of the song refers to the fact that real trust is only earned with the silence.

In the video clip, which was shot in Los Angeles before the coronavirus, Rosalía and Scott can be seen surrounded by young children with whom the Catalan shares her confidences, bathes, combs and plays with them, and even picks them up, like if it were a large family that made up a kind of mafia with dancing children.

“You don’t have to listen to family things / the bosses with the bosses and I am the mother / the secrets only with whom you can trust / you better not break the Omertà / there are levels for everything in this life / we don’t screw with unknown people / neither a new friend nor a wound / nor a new friend nor a wound / TKN “, he sings in the lyrics of this new urban single.

And he also pays a small tribute to Pedro Almodóvar with whom he worked on “Dolor y Gloria”, when he stated in one of the verses of the song: “Dressed in black, like Kika”.

In the label’s statement, Rosalía notes that she is “happy” to collaborate with Travis, since she is an artist she has always admired. In addition, the Spanish says about the single that there is no “better” time than this to launch the song: “After so many months locked up missing freedom (…) I hope it will fill you with energy, strength and make you dance” .