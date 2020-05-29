Can you imagine a Ricky Martin album featuring Sting, Residente, Bad Bunny, Diego El Cigala, Pedro Capó and Carla Morrison? Well, no imagination, it is a reality. The Puerto Rican singer surprised the music industry and his millions of followers around the world by releasing an EP titled “Pause” this Thursday on digital music platforms.

The songs “Cántalo” (Resident and Bad Bunny), and “Tiburones” (original version) were already known.

“It is a work created in absolute freedom to gather an amalgam of sounds that evoke the joy and richness of its Latin roots, without losing the romanticism and nostalgia that also defines it,” states the statement sent to LISTÍN DIARIO.

“The moment I received the mastered songs I felt like I didn’t want to go through the traditional process of releasing an album, that is, wait weeks and do a big promotion around it. For the first time in my career, I wanted to deliver it like this and have the wow factor work its magic. What they are going to find in this EP is transparency, purity, romanticism, nostalgia and a lot of life ”, expressed Ricky Martin about” Pause “.

Showing his most vulnerable and introspective side and without being pigeonholed in any musical genre, the artist found inspiration in his emotions and in the experiences lived in recent months to create “Pause”.

Each theme is a free journey, honest, vulnerable, and at the same time very rich in its musical game, taking one by one an unexpected rhythmic color. It is also an awareness of love as the greatest human wealth, it was indicated.

The production of this EP was in charge of Ricky Martin along with Julio Reyes Copello, Montana, Raul Refree, Residente and Alejandro Jiménez, while his collaborators in the composition, Residente, Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Carla Morrison, Sting, Beatriz Luengo , Yotuel, Danay Suárez, Ender Thomas, Pablo Preciado, Alejandro Jiménez and Rec 808 Second Tier.

“Pause” is undoubtedly another landmark in the history of Ricky Martin’s artistic career. This work will have a second part titled “Play” focused on more rhythmic themes, of which there will be more details soon.

Along with the launch of “Pause”, the Ricky Martin Foundation began the second phase of its humanitarian aid efforts, focused on helping vulnerable communities in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that are at high risk from COVID-19 and natural disasters .