Ricky Martin thought that by the end of May he would be preparing for his announced tour with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra. Also, ready to release his first album in five years, one of the few things that did not change, although the production and the concept is totally different from the one he had been producing for over a year.

“The pandemic came and upset everything. As an artist I felt more than obliged, inspired to do other kinds of things, ”Martin revealed in an interview with . from his home in Los Angeles (USA). So instead of the dance album that his native Puerto Rico had inspired him, the artist delivers this Friday the first part of a double that he has aptly named “Pause”.

Instead of inviting the movement, with “Pause” the artist wants to help “alleviate the anxiety, sadness, pain or uncertainty” that the pandemic has caused. To dance the second part of his proposal will come, which he has called “Play”. Now he wanted to bring up the themes that he feels are “a product of my healing process from the mourning that I felt in the first days of this and I hope they will serve someone else.”

The songs, for which he had historical collaborations such as the one he did with “Sting” in “Simple”, with Carla Morrison in “Recuerdo”, with Diego “El Cigala” in “Quiéreme” and with Pedro Capó in “Cae de una ”, They teach the most serene and spiritual side of the Puerto Rican star.

“The energy was very different,” said the artist, explaining his decision to return to the recording studio. What remained intact from the original project were the two themes that had already been released. “Sing it”, his collaboration with Bad Bunny and Resident, and the original version of “Sharks”.

“Although some of the lyrics were ready already, we worked them a little more. I cannot deny that there is like a roll of premonition. They are very relevant to what is happening, “he said.

All the songs have the seal of Ricky Martin. Even without hearing his voice, you can tell that it is one of his songs. But at the same time, they bring a touch of lounge music from the early ’90s, in some cases. Some R&B in others, very sophisticated ballad arrangements in others. All with a touch of the Caribbean and a lot of soul.

He describes them as “romantic, obviously, there is a little bit of spite there, but there is a lot of introspection. I would venture to say that within what I am used to presenting, we went further to take advantage of this pandemic. This that we are experiencing and that is bringing so much internal and external information. ”

WORKING WITH IDOLS

Listening to his muse and his emotions, Martin decided to go to some of the artists who have marked his musical identity to accompany him to heal from the duel that confinement caused him.

Remember when he said to Sting: “I would like you to be part of my healing process and that’s why I’m sending you my music, because I feel like it’s time for us to do something together. And he told me he was the same, in mourning. “

Carla Morrison replied that if she had made the proposal 15 days earlier, she would have said no “because the situation was driving her crazy.” The work with El Cigala described it as “living emotion”.

“We were all the same, trying to use music to make sense of what we are feeling,” said Martin.

When he says all, the artist stressed that he also refers to his collaborators. Ricky Martin produced “Pause” with Julio Reyes Copello, Montana, Raul Refree, Residente and Alejandro Jiménez. His collaborators in the composition were Residente, Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Carla Morrison, Sting, Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel, Danay Suárez, Ender Thomas, Pablo Preciado, Alejandro Jiménez and Rec 808 Second Tier.

MENTAL HEALTH STARTS AT HOME

In addition to music and family, he has reached out to the Ricky Martin Foundation, with which he now begins the second phase of his efforts to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

In collaboration with the Juan Luis Guerra Foundation, Global Gift Gala and the Hispanic Federation and the support of several private companies, Ricky Martin launched the “Movement of Support and Solidarity” # Juntos2020, with which after distributing protective material for health personnel Now searching for donations at www.charitystars.com/RMF to discuss “what comes next”.

This includes expanding COVID-19 testing, offering mental health services, continuing to provide PPE, food, and help for frontline defense professionals and virus education.

But it all starts at home, so she has taken care to put her older children, the 11-year-old Matteo and Valentino twins, in contact with medical friends who tell them what is happening and how to protect themselves, as well as take them to the streets. so that they see that “being responsible you don’t have to be afraid of other people”.

In addition, she maintains a routine with her husband Jwan Yosef and the children in which they help identify their emotions. “It is not only saying that one is well. That is not an emotion ”, he stresses. These practices and the fact of having two babies at home, her two youngest children Lucía and Renn, help her stay “full of optimism and eager to continue helping.”