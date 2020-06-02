Music is indisputably one of the most important cultural phenomena in all of human history. It has been with us from the beginning of civilizations until today. Now more than ever, locked in our homes, we understand the importance it has in our lives. and that’s why this Record Store Day news will fill you with happiness.

The Record Store Day 2020, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has just announced all the incredible releases they have prepared for music lovers around the world. There are interesting works of David Bowie, The Cure, Gorillaz, Roger Waters and Paul McCartney.

Originally the Record Store Day 2020 was to be held on April 18. Later it was passed for June 20, but in view of the fact that the contagion curve does not flatten and that the confinement is not completely lifted, the dates to which we now have to keep an eye are the August 29, September 26 and October 24.

For the first time in Record Store Day it will be divided into three different days. In an official statement the organizers of the biggest music party of the year said:

“Record Store Day organizers have discussed numerous possible dates and various ways to rework an event that takes place at thousands of record stores around the world.. Always taking into account the different circumstances and situations that they and their clients could encounter at any time this year ”.

Well yaaa … what’s up with the releases?

August 29

The solo debut of Paul MCCARTNEY1970 McCartney will have his special 50th anniversary reissue on a limited-edition, half-speed mastered vinyl pressing.

For fans of David BowieA new David Bowie footage called ChangesNowBowie will be released on vinyl and CD, featuring nine unreleased songs from a primarily acoustic session recorded in 1996.

Gorillaz is gearing up to release the G and D sides of their first two studio albums as independent limited-edition vinyl releases.

The Cure It will release limited-edition image disc versions of Seventeen Seconds and Bloodflowers to celebrate the album’s 40th and 20th anniversaries, respectively.

The artist of 2019, Billie eilish will release their amazing set Live at Third Man Records.

Black Lips and Kesha They will release a 7-inch collaborative single called “They’s A Person of the World.”

For those who can’t get enough of Bono, the debut single from U2, “11 O’Clock Tick Tock,” will be reissued on 12-inch limited-edition clear blue vinyl.

News for fans of New Order. The 1982 Peel Sessions will be compiled into four 12-inch songs with a newly created sleeve.

For lovers of scores, different soundtracks from Ennio Morricone They will be released on vinyl, including The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Once Upon a Time in the West and Peur Sur La Ville.

September 26

Fans of Roger Waters they cannot miss this golden opportunity. Her 1990 presentation of The Wall in Berlin will reissue on 180 gram clear vinyl.

Fleetwood Mac They will release The Alternate Rumors, which consists of alternate takes from the band’s 1977 album.

The massive second studio album of the ‘Princess of Pop’ Britney SpearsOops! I Did It Again, will be celebrated with a collection of rarities with remixes and B-Sides.

The album of Charles Mingus 1959’s Mingus Ah Um Redux will receive their first vinyl release along with a second rare album from the album sessions.

October 24th

Beck will release two recent remix tracks on a 7-inch A-sided double vinyl from the reworking of St. Vincent from “Uneventful Days” and the remix of Khruangbin from “No Distraction”.

A few rarities of luxury appear this day. Bitches Brew’s Songs from Miles Davis They will be collected on vinyl for the first time.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib They will release “The 1974 Version” of their 2014 collaborative LP, Piñata.

More for lovers of soundtracks. The work of Ryuichi Sakamoto for Black Mirror: Smithereens You will receive an exclusive vinyl release.

Also the soundtracks of Randy Newman for The Natural and Avalon They will reissue on vinyl for the first time in decades.

Here we leave you a very good summary of everything that we can see soon in the Record Store Day, but there are many more surprises for everyone who wants to put together a truly luxurious collection. In this league you can find the complete list of new releases.

