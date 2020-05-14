The Russian punk group Pussy Riot, famous for its protests against the Kremlin and its active defense of feminism, has returned to music today with the release of an album against sexist violence, which was shot in this country during the confinement by the coronavirus.

“In the song ‘Nozh’ (Knife) we decided to offer our own version of the world where the abuser receives what he deserves. Let the potential rapist take fear of women. Let him know that women have fists, – spray and an unstoppable desire to live “Nadezhda Tolokónnikova, Pussy Riot leader, explained to the local press.

Tolokónnikova, who served almost 2 years in prison for staging the famous punk prayer “Mother of God, put Putin” in the country’s main Orthodox temple in 2012, admitted that she herself was abused.

“All the madness, humiliation and violence that you live in your own house you suffer alone. And, in addition, you yourself feel guilty,” she confesses.

As usual, Pussy Riot’s lyrics are full of irreverences, profanity, political activism, calls for sexual freedom, criticism of the established order and machismo prevailing in Russian society.

“You were late for your last lesson / Now choose: knife or pistol / I really wanted to set you free / But I can’t share the world with you … / I sharpened this knife for you”, he sings in “Nozh”.

In the video, which can already be seen on YouTube, a woman with a mask is seen inside an animation game with the word vagina written on her shirt and crosses drawn in her miniskirt, clearly referring to one of the preferred targets of the group, the Orthodox Church.

In addition, the video includes slogans in English such as “kill the rapist”, “self-defense” or “freedom for women”, in addition to presenting the woman with a range of weapons and utensils to defend herself against the abuser.

Tolokónnikova, whose video concludes with a statistic that 35% of women in the world have been victims of physical or sexual violence, regrets that such cases in Russia are never reported to the police, since the police never take the police seriously. allegations of abuse.

According to human rights sources, complaints of sexist violence have skyrocketed 2.5 times since the Russians have been confined due to COVID-19, data that has been refuted today by the Interior Ministry.

Pussy Riot has combined music in recent years with the defense of the human rights of women in Russian prisons and protest actions such as the one that occurred during the final of the World Cup organized by Russia in 2018 in which several of its members they invaded the Luzhnikí stadium field.

