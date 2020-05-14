In 2013, songwriter and producer Dr. Luke had achieved his 16th No. 1 with Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” solidifying his position as a prince of pop music, a throne that could only be challenged by one person: his mentor. Max Martin. It seemed unstoppable.

But the hits came to a halt when Dr. Luke found himself embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his former aide Kesha, who accused him of sexual abuse during the years of a partnership that began when he became her mentor and she was 17 years. Dr. Luke has flatly denied his allegations.

His career died down as the case assumed a leading role even before the growing #MeToo movement; Female artists stood in solidarity with Kesha, including Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Lady Gaga. With the pressure, Perry even released his first album with a major record label without a single Dr. Luke song. While Dr. Luke continued to write songs for artists like Ne-Yo, Big Boi, Trey Songz, and Tyga, the pop hits he became synonymous with eluded him.

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, is back with Doja Cat’s funky hit “Say So,” which topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week thanks to a remix with rapper Nicki Minaj. The song, produced and co-written by Dr. Luke, is on Doja Cat’s second studio album, “Hot Pink,” released in November under Dr. Luke’s record label, Kemosabe Records.

Instead of using her stage name, Dr. Luke used the pseudonym Trevor Trax on credit as producer of the song, which reached new heights after TikTok star Haley Sharpe danced with her on the popular video platform.

Pitbull, who has collaborated with Dr. Luke on hits like “Timber,” with Kesha, and “Time of Our Lives,” said he didn’t even know that Dr. Luke produced “Say So.”

“No, I did not know. I wouldn’t lie to you, ”said the Grammy-winning Cuban singer. “I thought, ‘man, how crazy.’ But I loved the song. All the children around me love the song. ”

“He was very smart to get it out under another name,” added Pitbull. Let’s call it a reload, a boost, a reset, and a revival. He disconnected, deprogrammed and reprogrammed. ”

Dr. Luke and Doja Cat declined to be interviewed for this report. RCA Records of Sony, which owns Kemosabe, also did not comment.

Doja Cat signed with RCA and Kemosabe in 2014, and that August she released her debut single “Purrr!”, Two months before Kesha filed her lawsuit against Dr. Luke.

Doja Cat’s press material does not mention Dr. Luke as the mastermind behind “Say So” or four other songs on his album, including “Juicy” with Tyga, which hit No. 41 on the Hot 100.

When asked if he was surprised that Dr. Luke had a No. 1 hit, music reporter Evelyn McDonnell said, “I guess in the sense that he kind of slipped away to No. 1, yes.”

“The cynic in me is not surprised because the money talks and he is a hitmaker,” added McDonnell, a journalism professor at Loyola Marymount University. “I think if it had been advertised as a Dr. Luke song from the start that would have made headlines right away.”

McDonnell said the song’s success on TikTok helped Dr. Luke take a backseat: “If it had been brought to radio stations … in a normal way, radio stations would have been more reluctant.”

Dr. Luke burst onto the music scene as an apprentice to Max Martin, the pop music master behind the early hits of Britney Spears, N’Sync and the Backstreet Boys. Martin’s streak of success has continued since then: This year he scored his 23rd No. 1 on the Hot 100 list.

Together, the Swedish producers helped create great hits like Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl”. In 2010, Kesha’s debut “Animal,” with Dr. Luke as executive producer, was released under her label and topped the popularity charts, making Kesha the revelation of the year. The intoxicating holiday anthem “TiK ToK” held first place for nine weeks and was followed by other hits.

But former collaborators have been battling in court since 2014. Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her in 2005 and that he psychologically abused her for years. He alleges that she smeared him with lies in hopes of getting out of his record deal.

A court in New York dismissed Kesha’s 2016 sexual abuse lawsuit due to legal issues, without ruling whether the allegations were true.

Kesha missed another round last February when a judge in New York said the singer made a defamatory statement about Dr. Luke on another occasion: a text message in 2016 saying that Gaga’s producer had also raped Perry. He and Perry have both denied it, and the judge said “there is no evidence whatsoever” to support their version.

Kesha’s attorneys have filed a notice that they plan to appeal the ruling, which also found that the singer owed Dr. Luke more than $ 373,000 in interest on royalties she paid her years late.

But it did not resolve other aspects of its defamation and breach of contract lawsuit, including the crucial question of whether it is true that the producer raped Kesha. The judge said that decision was up to the jury of a possible trial.

“Look, he was involved in a public scandal,” said Larry Rudolph, the Spears manager who has worked with Dr. Luke for years. “There is the court of public opinion and there is the court of real opinion. Public opinion is often based on few or no facts, it is more driven by emotion. The court system is based on real events. If you look at what happened in the court system, I think you will find a very different result than what I got caught up a bit in. ”

Kesha has released two albums since she filed the lawsuit, under the label of Dr. Luke but with her creative involvement.

“Six years in a long time,” McDonnell said of the period Dr. Luke went through without releasing a pop hit. “Enough for redemption? I do not think so. Not when he is still fighting the lawsuit. That is what I find really disturbing. ”

Theron Thomas, who has co-written hits for Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Lizzo and Rihanna and frequently collaborates with Dr. Luke, said he was advised not to work with Dr. Luke but decided to do so anyway.

“I feel like if you go to work with someone and be with someone … you have to be with them through thick and thin,” he said.

Thomas admits that when he met Dr. Luke, it was not pleasant: “Our relationship was a little rough. I hated it. I thought it was the maximum (rudeness) that ever existed. ”

But “the more we worked together, the more I understood their reasoning,” added Thomas. “That justified it for me. I do not lie. He was almost always right. ”

Thomas said that before the coronavirus pandemic came to the United States, he was in Hawaii working on new music with Dr. Luke and Doja Cat.

Pitbull, who is also working with Dr. Luke, said she never hesitated to collaborate with him.

“I deal with the people I work with on the business side. If I’m dealing with you on a personal level and you do something that seems disrespectful to me on a personal level, that’s a different story. But I’m not there to see what happens, so guess what, we’re going to continue living with three parts of the story: he says, she says, and the truth, “said Pitbull. “I only know what he does musically, how talented he is and how amazing it is to work together. That is what is my problem at the end of the day. ”

.