Mexico City.- Like other industries, cultural and musical industries are already facing a serious crisis in the face of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why the initiative arises Music Mexico COVID-19.

This is an initiative created by a group of industry organizations to generate a support fund for music workers who do not have sources of income for the suspension of concerts in the face of the health crisis.

How does the music industry work?

Behind a singer or a show, the work of composers, performers, musicians, managers, producers, promoters, technicians, audio engineers, programmers and at least thirty other jobs that make up the music industry is required.

It is an economic and productive sector that, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, has ceased many of its operations; they were the first to lower the curtain and will be one of the last to return to their regular activities.

In this context, the initiative arises Music Mexico COVID-19 (MMC-19), a sector effort led by the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms (AMPROFON).

How will they do it?

Through Music Mexico COVID-19, the aim is to respond to the exceptional situation experienced by the country’s Music Industry through three lines of action: information, evaluation and assistance.

Likewise, it seeks to promote listening to local music, disseminate valuable information for the sector, promote its organization and sensitize the general population both to the value of the industry in the social fabric and to the situation experienced by its professionals. .

Music Mexico COVID-19 It is an independent initiative of the sector, open to the collaboration of all those interested in joining efforts for the good of music.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Alejandro Fernández is in solidarity with musicians in quarantine

As part of the donors of this great initiative, Sony Music and singer Alejandro Fernández, through Universal, were the first to provide resources for workers without income.

Alejandro Fernández / Photo: EFE

MMC-19 will soon announce the details of the announcement for musicians and technical professionals interested in applying to support. Meanwhile, companies and the general public are invited to become donors to the fund through the website musicamexicocovid19.com/donar.

npq