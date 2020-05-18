For the Spanish singer-songwriter Dani Martín, the music must not stop because, without a doubt, it has become an escape in the midst of the health contingency experienced worldwide by COVID-19.

Convinced of this, the former member of the group El Canto del Loco, recently released the song Los Oscillos, together with Juanes. As they could not be seen due to the confinement, they recorded the video of the song each one from their home

“The music must not stop, we must continue. The real situation we live in is this and the only way to record the video was that and we have done so. We have to adapt to the situation, continue making music and with this we help the world does not stop and keep moving, it is positive that this happens, “he said in an interview with ..

The artist talked by phone about the song that will be included on his new album called Lo que me la will, which will be available on platforms in a few weeks. He also did not hesitate to profess his empathy with Mexico and revealed how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his life.

The bones arrived at a good moment since the lyrics of the melody put in the magnifying glass all those people who are indifferent to what surrounds them and who do not tremble when they did certain actions.

“That song was written by Juanes and I with Camilo Echeverry two years ago, but I think that the songs that speak of emotions, of empathy, of approaching people with such cute tools as affection are valid for any moment.”

“We wanted to talk about those people who do not empathize, who do not live with love. We wanted to say, ‘Hey, come here, we are going to give you a hug and a kiss so you know how nice it feels to receive them,'” he said. .

The artist born in Madrid revealed during the talk that What I want will include other collaborations with Alejandro Sanz, Coque Malla and with the very master Joaquin Sabina.

“With Sanz I made a rumba that I composed and that is very special, there is Joaquín. It is an honor and pride to be surrounded by people whom I admire and who are friends. When you are of an age you g + usta share only with whom you really admire .

“Singing with Joaquín Sabina is always learning, it is always laughing. I consider that he is a poet with whom many people have educated ourselves. It has been a pride to work with Sabina, he had already performed the song La mentira with him,” he enthused.

WORLD TOUR

Dani’s world tour is scheduled to start in Mexico City on June 19 at the Metropolitan Theater. So far the concert has not been canceled or postponed.

“The priority is health. When the time comes for each show we will analyze how things are going. We will continue to do what health and the situation ask of us. We will do everything as it should be.”

On his romance with Mexico, the singer reported that it began 20 years ago, since he visited this colorful nation with El Canto del Loco, a group responsible for hits such as Although you do not know it and A black and white photo.

“Mexico is a country full of culture and gastronomy; I love Mexican food, especially the mole poblano. I have been fortunate to have gone many times and to have sung with Natalia Lafourcade. I listen to Mexican music by Molotov, Cartel de Santa and even Luis Miguel. ”

Being a fan of rock and hip hop, Dani Martin said he would like to collaborate very soon with the interpreters of Frijolero and Gimme The Power.

“Whatever miscegenation is, merging rhythms seems to me to be enriching. It would be great to work with Molotov,” he said from Madrid, Spain. Regarding his acting career, the artist stressed that for now he has no plans to return to this facet that led him to star in films such as Mermaids, Broken Embraces and Sinfin.

“A long time ago I decided to dedicate myself to just one thing. I am 100 percent focused on my music, but if I would like to do theater, something written by me, something very mine and that I myself can direct.”

As for how he has managed the confinement that has gradually risen in Spain, Dani Martín said he has been doing music and sports. He stressed that the confinement has served so that many people have found themselves.

“I think a long time ago the human being did not give himself permission to enjoy himself. It seems to me that we were driving a car at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour and texting at the same time and suddenly everything stopped abruptly.”

The singer trusts that when the situation gradually returns to normal, people value the freedom they had and the opportunity to hug and kiss their loved ones.

“We have an exercise ahead to assess it. When we return to be with our people we must put the cell phone aside and enjoy that present that we did not care about,” he concluded.

More from Dani

The singer plans to start his new world tour in Mexico.

* Dani Martín was born in Madrid on February 19, 1977. He grew up with his parents and sister in Alalpardo.

* From childhood he liked to imitate his favorite artists in his living room.

* As of 1999, Dani Martín leads a band called El Canto del Loco, with which he publishes several outstanding albums and reaps many successes.

* In September 2009, El Canto del Loco decides to separate, so Dani Martín begins his musical career alone.

* The Spanish has carried out numerous works as a film actor, including his starring role in Sirenas by Fernando León de Aranoa, Sin vergüenza by Joaquín Oristrell, Sinfín by Carlos Villaverde and Manuel Sanabria, Yo soy la Juani de Bigas Luna, or his small intervention in the movie Broken Embraces, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.