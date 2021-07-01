Music, mental fatigue and physical exercise

A recent study is the first to explore the effect on a person’s ability and performance to listen to their favorite music while running in an endurance race when mentally fatigued.

Shaun Phillips’ team from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, UK, used two tests to examine how listening to music affected the running performance of eighteen people used to running to stay in good physical shape.

In one of the tests, the effects on the ability to run at intervals (alternating between fast running and slow running) were examined in a group of nine physically active people. In the other test, conducted on a group of nine trained runners, the effects on performance during a 5-kilometer time trial competition were examined.

Group members performed a 30-minute cognitive test using a computer that put them in a state of mental fatigue before completing the high-intensity exercise session.

Runners were tested with and without self-selected motivational music.

The researchers helped the participants choose motivational songs with a pre-test questionnaire that asked them to rate the rhythm, style, melody, tempo, sound and other features of the music.

Running is a good way to get physical exercise. (Photo: Amanda Mills / CDC)

During physical exercise, heart rate was measured and participants were also asked to rate perceived exertion at multiple points in the session.

The researchers took into account the results of a benchmark test performed by the participants when there was no mentally demanding test before, and when music was not used.

Phillips and his colleagues found that the ability to run at intervals among exercise enthusiasts with mental fatigue was moderately greater with music than without it, and was the same as when the participants were not mentally fatigued.

The performances in the 5-kilometer time trial competition also showed small improvements with the music selected by themselves in the absence of music.

Researchers believe that the positive effects of music could be due to the alteration of the perception of effort by the person when listening to their favorite music.

