Although the Dominican Manuel Troncoso composed “Canta mundo” in the mid-1960s, his lyrics were prophetic for the events that the world would face decades later, as is happening right now with the ravages of the coronavirus.

It is not clear from what Troncoso was inspired to write this song. The country was experiencing political turmoil as a result of the 1965 civil war and the world was facing a cold war between communists and capitalists.

In this atmosphere of endangered world and local peace, and amid human uncertainty, Troncoso composed “Canta mundo”, which at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic Santa Rosa and the Cardas Symphony Orchestra (Colombia) have rescued with a renewed symphonic sound and an interpretation of a whole gentleman who with his voice reaches the hearts of those who hear the piece this great Dominican.

In the First Festival of the Dominican Song, which took place in Santo Domingo between November 19 and 21, 1968, “Canta mundo” was the second finalist song in the voice of Luchy Vicioso.

Manuel Troncoso died in 20212, but he left one of the most important repertoires of the romantic songbook of Dominican music. Many artists have taken their lyrics to adorn them with their voices, one of them is Gilberto Santa Rosa who brings the song “Canta Mundo” back to life.

Before, in the early 70s, the song was recorded by Dominican Luchy Vicioso and Puerto Rican Tito Rodríguez, whom Santa Rosa remembers because it was one of his favorites during his youth.

+ Troncoso’s work

Manuel Troncoso’s usual compositions stand out for their poetic quality and the simplicity to be captured by the general public. To this was added his simplicity of life.

In addition to Luchy Vicioso and Tito Rodríguez, their songs have been performed by Plácido Domingo, Niní Cáffaro, Niní Cafaro, Lope Balaguer, Braulio, Rhina Ramírez, Maridalia Hernández, Rafael Solano, Francis Santana, Frank Ceara, Olga Gillot, among others.

His most emblematic and unforgettable themes have remained as a legacy for future generations, pieces such as “Mask”, “Follow me”, “When it rains”, “Three times I love you”, “Supplication”, “Always you” and “In honor the truth “,” Three times I love you, “Always you”, “It has to be”, “Where were you?” and many others.

The songs of Troncoso became hymns of the romantics and bohemians, who with their lyrics kept alive the flame of love among young couples of the golden age of romantic music, from the middle of the 20th century.

+ Its origins

Troncoso was born in the city of Santo Domingo in 1927 and died in September 2012. He is described as a genius of composition, an open, jovial person and a friend of friends.

He completed a doctorate in law at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, and as Jesús Torres Tejeda wrote in his “Dominican Artistic File”, he chaired “an important group of jurists in our capital city.”

Today his works remain as a cultural asset of Dominican music and composition.

His work is found alongside the best of Rafael Solano, Bienvenido Brens, Luis Kalaff, Mario de Jesús, Rafael “Bullumba” Landestoy and Leonor Porcella de Brea, and other illustrious Dominican composers who stood out beyond our borders.

