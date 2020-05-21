After a long period of media absence, the singer Lorde reappeared on Tuesday with a message addressed to her followers in which she advances that she is working on new music after her acclaimed album “Melodrama” from 2017.

“I started going to the recording studio in December just to do something and, to my surprise, good things came out,” the 23-year-old singer said in an e-mailed letter.

The artist indicated that she has returned to work with producer Jack Antonoff, with whom she recorded the previous “Melodrama”, nominated for the album of the year at the Grammy Awards and considered by numerous specialized publications as one of the best albums of the last decade.

“Something was beginning to take shape. And, of course, the world stopped,” he said.

Antonoff is one of today’s most recognized producers and received acclaim last year for Lana del Rey’s notable “Norman Fucking Rockwell”.

“We are still working remotely, Jack and I had a video call this morning going over everything. But it will take longer,” he said.

Although the singer acknowledged that she does not know when she will be able to go on tour and give concerts again, she assured that she wants to record video clips and give interviews again.

Lorde is one of the most enigmatic figures in pop today, despite the fact that his two albums so far, “Pure Heroine” (2013) and “Melodrama” (2017), have received critical acclaim. and commercial success, it maintains a very low media profile.

In fact, his last messages on the social network Twitter date from 2017 and on Instagram, where he gathers 6.4 million followers, he has only three photos from 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“As I get older I realize that there is something to be said about that pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to come,” he justified in his message today.

“They could have something of a lower quality,” he told his followers. “But as good things materialize, a warm feeling grows in me.”

Lorde’s debut “Royals” was featured today in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Debut Singles in History, led by Britney Spears with “… Baby One More Time” and the Jackson 5 with ” I Want You Back. ”

