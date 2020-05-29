Lana Del Rey has announced the release of her next album for September 5 through a letter in which, by the way, she defends herself from those who accuse her of “glamorizing abuse”, even mentioning the names of great female pop stars .

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj have been # 1 with songs about being sexy, not wearing clothes, fucking or cheating, can I please sing again about feeling beautiful about being in love even if the relationship is not perfect or dancing for money -or whatever you want- without being crucified or saying that I am glamorizing abuse? “asks the New Yorker at the beginning of her message on Instagram.

And she still adds: “I am fed up with women songwriters or alternative singers who say I glamorize abuse, when in reality I am simply a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now identifying around the world as highly prevalent emotionally abusive relationships” .

Lana Del Rey continues her argument, noting that it seems “pathetic” that her little “lyrical exploration” detailing her, “sometimes” submissive or passive roles “in their relationships, have led people” often to say “what they have done “Go back hundreds of years to women.”

“I am not a non-feminist, but there has to be a space in feminism for women who are and act like me, the type of woman who says no but men listen yes. I have been honest and optimistic in all the complicated relationships that I’ve had- Latest news! That’s the way it is for many women, “she adds.

He remarks then that this has been his experience, reflected in all his albums, and that they will also be in his next two poetry books, the benefits of which will go to the Native American Indians. And it is in the last line where he announces that his new album will arrive on September 5, just one year after the last one, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, released on August 30.