The guitar Kurt Cobain used during the recording of Nirvana’s famous 1993 concert “Unplugged” will be auctioned off June 19-20 in Los Angeles, with an estimated starting price of $ 1 million.

The semi-acoustic guitar that will be put up for sale by Julien’s is a rare model, the D-18E, made by the American luthier Martin, who made only 302 copies, this one from Cobain in 1959.

The guitar conformed to the rules of the “Unplugged” show on the US channel MTV, which wanted guest artists to use only acoustic or semi-acoustic instruments.

The concert “Unplugged”, recorded in New York on November 18, 1993, took place in full swing of Nirvana, the most emblematic rock band of the 90s, which crystallized around them a musical movement, grunge.

In addition to their greatest hits, the group had performed on that occasion a version of David Bowie’s song “The Man Who Sold the World” and that marked the fans.

The performance took place less than six months before Cobain’s suicide, depressed and heroin addict, on April 5, 1994.

The guitarist and singer, leader of the band, failed to see the success of “Unplugged”, the album that was released the following November and topped the best-seller lists.

According to the specialized magazine Billboard, more than five million copies have been sold in the United States.

The guitar is sold with its case, personalized by Cobain, as well as three luggage tag labels.

The most expensive guitar in history is a Fender Stratocaster, called “Black Strat”, used by the guitarist of the British group Pink Floyd, David Gilmour.

It was sold by the musician for $ 3.9 million, during a sale organized in June 2019 by the Christie’s house, for the benefit of charitable organizations.

At the end of October, the legendary olive jacket Cobain wore when recording the same “Unplugged” sold for $ 334,000 during an auction also organized by Julien’s.

.