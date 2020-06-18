Listening to music has become a habit that will help you to work remotely and thereby achieve better results in your work during this contingency.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is that during this contingency it has become a key guideline, to be able to work around activities through which we have to make the most of the resources that will help us improve the experience.

From this perspective, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found in being able to take advantage of these new habits.

Working remotely, music is key

An element that we cannot lose sight of during this contingency is the role that music has played to support us in our work activities.

That said, a very important aspect is the one that reminds us of how necessary work becomes remotely, but accompanied by content that helps us better manage our talent.

Results projected by magazines like Psychology of Music warn that working with music achieves better results.

In the study conducted by Teresa Lesiuk, a researcher at the University of Windsor in Canada, 7 out of 10 employees who participated in her study improved their ability to concentrate, and their mood changed when listening to music.

There is no doubt that music is a great reference today, how to improve our results by working remotely and managing our talents, so we must not lose sight of the value that brands have found today.

That said, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the opportunity that brands find, especially at a time when this guideline has become a key opportunity to achieve better results in the market.

