The George Floyd case and the huge protests around the United States for racial violence in the neighboring country opened the eyes of the whole worldbecause the 46-year-old man was killed by the Minneapolis police after being suffocated, despite being unarmed and never resisting his arrest.

Floyd’s only crime was being African American, and unfortunately being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Racial acts by the police in the United States are not new and that has been known for years, The most recent case occurred in 2014 with Eric Garner, a black man who was also suffocated to death.

The last words of both were exactly the same, “I can’t breathe” or “I can’t breathe”, and these were taken by the American society to protest in different cities of the country, calling for this class of racist acts to end. The demonstrations were joined by industries such as entertainment, with platforms like Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Hulu and more supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which was born in 2013 when George Zimmerman was absolute after shooting Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old man who, as in all cases, was unarmed.

Given all this situation, of course the music did not stand with its arms crossed, because since the video of George Floyd’s death went around the world, a lot of artists and bands –Representatives or not of the African American community– they raised their voices, although in addition to condemning all these events, they found a more meaningful way to protest.

To support and demonstrate the importance of the African American community in the music industry, the main labels from around the world such as Warner Music Group, Sony Music, Columbia Records, Def Jam Recording, Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music GroupThey have released communications to emphasize the relevance of each and every one of these people for the work they do every day.

However, They have called this Tuesday, June 2, to be a day where they stop the entire industry to talk about the actions they will take to support the change.

Atlantic Records mentioned that it will not be a vacation day, but one in which they reflect on the actions they will take within their organization. for the music industry to have a real change:

“The music business will not continue as usual. Although this is only one day, we are committed to continuing this fight for real change. We will use this day to collectively reflect on what we can do as a company to kick-start change and take action in the coming weeks and months. ”

For its part, Interscope Records also shared a statement on their Instagram account, explaining that they will temporarily cease their business operations and make contributions to social justice organizations:

“We will contribute to organizations that help rescue protesters who exercise their right to assemble peacefully, help lawyers working for systematic change, and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic power in the black community.”

Capitol Records –That handles the seal Motownwhich has given the best African American artists like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and more–, he has said that they will speak out for all those who are part of them, from artists, workers and of course fans around the world.

Music is united by the same voice

In addition to the biggest record labels that will put their huge grain of sand for movement, a lot of bands and artists have taken their social networks to talk about cases of racial violence in the United States and in the world, inviting all who follow them to be part of the change it takes to end this kind of event.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were closely following everything that happened in the protests over the George Floyd case. Even the billionaire rapper says that has been in constant communication with the Governor of Minnesota, Tim walz, for justice to be done for Floyd and all African American people who have been killed by the police.

Lizzo also joined the protests, through the NME published a statement where she says she is very tired “of feeling in danger and that the truth is not fully told: “It is not black people, it is always white people who use the term” racial war. ” We don’t want that shit. We want what we’ve always wanted in this fucking country, the same rights as other people. It is not so difficult”.

Rihanna also posted a message on her social media, where she commented that she was angry and disappointed at everything that happened around the George Floyd case., calling on society to end this racial violence against the African American community once and for all.

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life !!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me !! I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it! Is this that fucking normal ??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for "drugs" or "resisting arrest"… .then what's the fit consequence for MURDER ???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor

From his trench, Foals called their fans to join the Black Lives Matter movement, as they mentioned that it was important to stop the show if this situation we are living in does not change.

Cage The Elephant were among the first to comment on it, and since then they have been sharing everything that happens in the United States. However, and as a true action for change, the band recalled that the important thing is that white people talk to their children about the subject and educate them so that this does not continue to repeat itself.

pic.twitter.com/uvxa832Ml4 – Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) May 31, 2020

Through the emails he sends to his fans, Lorde mentioned that she was present at the protests in Auckland, New Zealand. But beyond wanting to steal the attention of the demonstration, He stayed on the sidelines, although he says this does not mean that white people have to keep quiet right now..

Billie Eilish also spoke about the George Floyd case., only that she hooked us a little more, saying to the people that yes, all lives are worth, But right now the conversation is not about them, but about the entire African American community that unfortunately continues to be discriminated against.

Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine posted a quote from African American rights activist Malcolm X, which certainly has relevance almost 60 years after his murder.

Bands like Vampire Weekend, Green Day, Garbage, The Prodigy, Primal Scream, Royal Blood and even Liam Gallagher – in his own few words – supported the Black Lives Matter movement:

BLACK LIVES MATTER