In recent months, the music industry has suffered several blows, leaving millions of fans devastated by the sudden deaths of several singers, sadly now joined by the Korean Yohan, from the TST group.

These young people, turned off their voices before turning 30, leaving a great repertoire of songs and themes that will remain in the memory of their fans forever.

Yohan, a South Korean k-pop star who is a member of the group Top Secret (TST), died on Tuesday, June 16 at the age of 28 from causes not yet revealed.

This news has shocked his thousands of followers, as Yohan has always been very active on social media and recently celebrated his birthday, the Europa Press agency reported.

« We are saddened to broadcast the most unfortunate and painful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world, » the group’s agency KJ Music Entertainment confirms in a statement picked up by All KPop.

He adds, « Yohan’s late family is currently in deep mourning. The family has asked that media articles on Yohan’s passing, such as those speculating on the cause of his death, be abstained out of respect. We express our most deep condolences in light of Yohan’s final farewell. «

Yohan debuted in K-Pop in 2015 together with the group NOM, then going on to enroll in the boy band Top Secret in 2017. He had recently debuted as a soloist with the album ‘Count down’.

Yohan’s adds to the deaths of other young k-pop stars, a genre especially punished by the tragedy in recent months, such as Goo Hara, Cha In-ha, Jonghyun or Sulli.

Kpop exponents

The world of Pop Korean music is going through a phenomenon that turns out to be a bit intriguing because most of its exponents die young and many without any explanation, fans have no choice but to take refuge in memories

In late 2017, he was found dead in his Seoul apartment Kim Jong-hyun, singer of the band SHINee. A coal briquette was still burning in a frying pan. The carbon monoxide it releases makes it a common method of suicide in South Korea. A little while earlier, he had sent one last message to his sister: “Please let me go. Tell me I did well. Last farewell ”. She later said that Kim was going through a deep depression and decided to kill herself.

In March 2018, he passed away from a heart attack Seo Min-woo, K-pop band leader 100% He was just 33 years old. Peaks of stress, eating disorders, and acute depression are common in K-pop “idols”.

On October 15 the world cried the game of Sulli, the famous cante of the quintet F (x), the young woman of only 25 years old was found dead in her apartment in the city of seoul in south korea. Cho Jin-ri (Real name of the artist) had been the victim of cyber bullying For a photo that was leaked to the internet where she posed without a bra, after all the attacks and her depression problems the young woman killed herself.

After Sulli’s death, a month later, Goo Hara, singer of the famous group Kara, She was found lifeless in her apartment, the 28-year-old had been diagnosed with depression and had attempted her life on several occasions.

On more than one occasion Goo hara expressed that he felt overwhelmed by the pressure she had been having through social media. Similarly, Hara waged a legal battle against her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, for publishing a photo of her without her consent, and she was also a victim of violence during her courtship.

It is estimated that Goo Hara’s last post was a farewell to her followers, as the singer made a post on her official Instagram account two days before she was found dead.

In this post, the k-pop star is seen lying down, looking towards the camera, under the description ‘Good evening’.

After the news of his death went viral, thousands of followers wrote their condolences on his profile, while others only expressed the great pain that the news had caused them.

+ Worldwide

In music worldwide there are many examples of these unfortunate cases. Cady Grovesfor example is a country singer recognized in the United States who passed away on May 4, leaving all her followers in shock and their relatives devastated.

Her brother, Cody, was the one who broke the terrible news in a statement. « Cady Groves has left this world. Details are limited right now, but the family is trying to collect them and we will keep people informed. Rest in peace, little sister, » her brother wrote.

Soon dozens of his followers on Twitter showed their support for the family while others only limited to express how hurt they were at the loss of the young woman.

Groves died of natural causes since the young woman had been suffering from various health problems, although the reason for his death has not yet been clarified.

Cady was the author of great hits like Love Actually, This Little Girl, Forget You, Crying Game among others.

The young woman was born in a Kansas town in 1989 and graduated from Culinary Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, the call of the music soon made him redirect his career from the stove to the stage. In 2009 he released his first single, A Month of Sundays and his success soon attracted major labels.

Lexii Alijai, Rap singer died with just 21 years In the early 2020s, the causes of his death are still a mystery to the American authorities, Lexii, gained fame by rapping songs from 2pac, Meek Mill, Beyoncé, Drake and other rappers, his covers on YouTube obtained millions of views, immediately the producers rolled their eyes at her.

A cousin of the deceased, Lamycha Jett He stated that Alijai was committed to his music and that in the end it was always what he wanted to be. At her young age, the singer had managed to pacify herself in one of the most recognized in the world of Hip-hop in her home state.

On January 20, 2015, thousands of fans woke up to the dire news of the death of Cerberus, the Rapper, a 28-year-old Venezuelan, who revolutionized the entire world with his famous phrase « All we need is love », the young man died when jumping from the top floor of the building where he lived.

Although the case of his death has not yet been clarified, his followers do not let his music fall into oblivion.

Tyrone GonzálezThe artist’s real name was one of the most influential representatives of Rap in all of Latin America. Canserbero became an icon of underground music that crossed the borders of Venezuela.

One of his best known themes, « Thinking of you », from their first album « Lifetime », It has more than 11 million views on YouTube.

There was another theme that crossed Cancerbero’s lyrics with an essential presence: death.

A recurring theme in González’s personal life, too. His mother died when he was 9 years old and at 14 he suffered a loss that would determine his life: his older half brother by the father was killed by the violence.

« Today I am going to become a criminal, I do not believe in anyone unless I become dead. Today I am going to avenge my brother as I swore to my father. Tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye is this, » he says in his song « Es epico », which he dedicated to his brother.

On the day of his death, Twitter went crazy and the word « Cancerbero » was mentioned, and retweeted more than 157,000 times.

The world has not yet overcome the loss of this artist and at every moment fragments of his songs or phrases appear on Twitter or some other social network.

XXX Tentation, was another exponent of Rap who died at the wrong time, on June 18, 2018, the 20-year-old was the victim of a robbery in north Miami.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfry, better known as XXXTentation He was at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach when some guys shot him from an SUV and took a Louis Vuitton bag that was in the artist’s car.

The young man was taken to a medical center and died minutes later, according to authorities.

The hip-hop singer-songwriter was facing charges of domestic violence after his pregnant girlfriend reported him. Although he had denied all these accusations.

Onfroy presented his debut album in 2017, « 17« , and last March he had released his second album, titled »? « , with which he debuted directly at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list of all genres, in which he also stood out with his singles » Sad ! « and » Changes « .

The American artist began writing music after being released from a juvenile correctional center. In 2013 he released his first song on the audio distribution platform SoundCloud, titled « News / Flock ».

Numerous followers of the rapper gathered at the corner where he fell dead to pay tribute to him.

24 hours after the devastating news of death from XXXTentation, the Rapper Jimmy Wopo, of 22 years Appeared dead after a shooting in the city of Pittsburg, Wopo was shot and killed while he was in his car.

Travon Smart, the real name of the deceased singer, had a history of drug trafficking and was on probation. He had even been imprisoned for having violated the conditions for remaining on the street.

Jimmy Wopo he jumped to stardom when he started hanging his own songs on the platform « SoundCloud » was soon discovered by Taylor Maglin, they started working on their music, their videos went viral and then they signed with Sony, who produced their Wooponese album, of which their single « Back Door« It became a success.

Tupac Shakur He was one of the most influential rappers in the United States and around the world, selling over 100 million copies worldwide. Following his rap debut, Tupac collaborated on the next Digital Underground album, titled Sons of the P.

On November 12, 1991, he released his first solo album, 2Pacalypse Now. He initially struggled with marketing his solo debut, but Interscope Records executives Ted Field and Tom Whalley finally agreed to distribute the album.

Tupac He was shot to death in Las Vegas after going to see a boxing match. He is said to have been killed by gangs contrary to which Tupac belonged.

Many remember the Jazz and R&B legend Amy Winehouse, his voice with enormous strength and the feeling of each of his songs when interpreting them earned a space among the public.

Despite her young age, she had the voice of a veteran; his voice was unique, an innate talent and what he projected in each of his songs, the real emotion that kept a deep pain within himself.

Amy became the best singer in R&B, Pop, Soul of the XXI century, his masterpiece ´´Back to black´´, album for which he got six nominations for the Grammys, and won five of them.

But all the international awards and recognitions could not stop his demons, one of them his strong addiction to drugs, a vice that ended his life on July 23, 2011.

Amy Winehouse The 27-year-old was found dead in her London apartment, officials began the investigation to determine the causes of death, according to the singer’s family, who explained that toxicological tests and an autopsy revealed that the young woman died from the large amount of alcohol ingested.. 4.16 grams of alcohol per liter of blood, an excessive amount, since the limit to get to as ethyl is 3.5

After the news of his death, all his fans came to the surroundings of his apartment to leave him flowers, letters, candles and more. Until today people keep coming to leave flowers for the young woman.

Aaliyah Houghton the renowned singer of R&B who died at a young age 25 years because of a plane crashAliyah and his team were traveling to the Bahamas on August 23 for the recording of a video clip, After finishing early, Aliyah decided to return. On the return flight, the plane crashed 60 meters from takeoff. They later found that there was an overload and that the pilot was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Aaliyah became famous during the mid-1990s with several successes, thanks to the composition / production team at Missy Elliott and Timbaland, and teamed up with Steve Garrett. He had several songs with the late rap duo Kris Kross.

His musical legacy includes five # 1 hits on the R&B charts, and seven top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Aaliyah sold around 35 million albums worldwide and approximately 17 million in the United States, a total of more than 52 million records sold during and after his career.