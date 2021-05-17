Music in HD and Ultra HD quality, now at no additional cost

If exactly a few minutes ago it was Apple that announced the arrival of HiFi, Dolby Atmos and spatial sound at no additional cost to Apple Music, now it is Amazon that makes it official that Amazon Music HD, its own alternative, also drops in price.

If before this subscription modality cost 14.99 euros, now its price is reduced to 9.99 euros, which is the same as the standard tier. In this way, the user will be able to access 70 million songs (according to Amazon) without compression and, in the case of having a suitable equipment, enjoy this content. Those who are not subscribers will be able to access a trial period of three months.

A glove to Spotify

As Amazon explained when it launched this subscription model, its entire catalog of songs is available in HD quality or higher. HD songs are provided without compression, with a 16-bit depth and 44.1 kHz sample rate. Those in Ultra HD (about seven million, according to the company) are offered without compression, with a 24-bit depth and a sample rate of up to 192 kHz. Also featured is a “growing 3D Audio catalog, including mixed songs in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.”

It is something similar to what Apple Music promises, which will start broadcasting in CD quality at 16 bits / 44.1 kHz, will have 24 bit / 48 kHz on the company’s devices and will offer up to 24 bit / 192 Khz on some songs. However, it will be necessary to have a quality playback device to be able to appreciate the change, see a speaker or headphones compatible with Dolby Atmos, for example.

Both platforms have exactly the same in common: they offer access to the highest quality content without increasing the price of the standard subscription. Now it is Spotify the one that must move tab. We know that the company is working on offering HiFi audio, but for now they are little more than words.

The streaming music giant, for now, offers music at 320 kbps. The company promised months ago that throughout the year “deliver music in lossless, CD-quality audio format on your device and on the speakers with Spotify Connect “, although to this day we do not know the exact quality with which the music will be offered or if accessing it will imply a more expensive subscription. We will have to see where Spotify comes out now that Apple and Amazon have made these aggressive moves.