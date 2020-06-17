Music in the Dominican Republic does not stop being produced. Contrary to what was predicted, the quarantine set the batteries for many singers of the different genres and for three months every week press releases reporting on new releases have arrived at the editorial office of LISTÍN DIARIO, as has happened since last Monday.

Among the merengueros the most recent release was Los Hermanos Rosario, a group that made a merengue version of the ballad « Palabras, palabras », which was released here in 1972 by the voice of Puerto Rican Lissette Alvarez.

Among the bachateros, Frank Reyes will return to the radio starting next Friday, June 19, with the song « How to forget you », which featured the arrangements of Camilo Bencosme.

Adaptation

The song in voice of « Príncipe de la Bachata » is an adaptation of the ballad by the Mexican group Tentación and was recorded by the Dominican in 2016, and included in the album « Devuélveme mi libertad », but this time it received an adequate musical treatment to the new times.

« How to forget you » will replace « I decided », which was rotated in the main tropical radio stations in the Dominican Republic, according to the artist’s promoters.

Another bachatero, Ralphy Dreamz, promotes « I keep loving you. » It is an adaptation of a song by the Mexican Uriel Barrera.

In urban music, DaniLeigh presents her new musical cut, “Dominican mami”, accompanied by a video clip shot in Dominican locations, made with Fivio Foreign.

The daughter of Dominican parents, DaniLeigh has over two billion combined global streams and continues to fill the internet with viral moments.

URBAN

Royel 27.

Urban music exponent Royel 27 released the songs « Chuky bobo » and « Pimpampoin ».

The remix of « Chuky bobo » has the collaboration of Yomel El Melosos, Pablo Piddy and Distin Prada. Both tracks have rhythmic dembow sounds.