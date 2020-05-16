The world is full of people who want to sing again, Gilberto Santa Rosa begins by introducing “Canta mundo”, the emotional song of the Dominican Manuel Troncoso and that in the midst of the quarantine is a voice of encouragement that the Puerto Rican salsa player wanted to perform together to the Caldas Symphony Orchestra, in Colombia.

The Puerto Rican artist received a very special invitation from the Caldas Symphony Orchestra of Colombia to bring a little optimism and hope to the world with the Dominican lyrics, accompanied by a special symphony arrangement by the orchestra made up of 50 Colombian musicians.

On this occasion, Gilberto interprets the emblematic composition of Manuel Troncoso, already passed away (1927-2012), and which became popular in the early 1970s with the Dominican Luchy Vicioso (1950-2019), as well as the Puerto Rican singer Tito Rodríguez (1923 -1973).

Santa Rosa told the newspaper El Nuevo Día in Puerto Rico that when the Caldas Symphony Orchestra in Colombia invited him to make a virtual collaboration to combat these times and asked him for a musical suggestion, he immediately recalled the song “Canta Mundo”, popularized on the neighboring island by Tito Rodríguez, one of his great idols, and from whom he keeps a large collection of records and articles.

Both the musicians and the director of the Caldas Orchestra, Leonardo Marulanda, accepted the proposal and the recording of the song was started, which was performed remotely with the musical arrangement of Oscar Fernando Trujillo.

The music video was recorded using virtual tools and among the images are those of Latin American countries, including the Dominican Republic, where Gilberto has a wide legion of followers, in addition to the fact that the government granted him Dominican nationality.

“I heard that song for the first time when I was ten years old and it always stuck in my head. Tito Rodríguez recorded it as part of a live show and I was always struck by what he said and the environment in which it was recorded. Later, thanks to my personal and artistic relationship with my dear brother Chucho Avellanet, we got to sing it together on several occasions. When they made me this new invitation, that title came to me by magic. And it is great because it is a very hopeful song, of great unity, very consistent for these times ”, Santa Rosa told El Nuevo Día.

This would be the third time that Gilberto Santa Rosa collaborates with the Caldas Symphony Orchestra. As recently as two months ago, they held two symphonic salsa concerts in Bogotá, creating a chemistry and musical complicity that gave way to this new collaboration.

Recording the song was a challenge for the vocalist, who performed his part from home with a demo of what would be the final version of the song.

“It’s interesting because when you hear the end result you say ‘wao.’ Then you see the video with the boys playing from their houses and it is something very beautiful, magical. Being with a symphony orchestra (of over 50 musicians), I think that the subject is clothed with something very particular ”, he narrated, since he said that the most complex thing for him was to imagine and create the emotion and energy that would be interpreting the theme with the musicians in front.

.