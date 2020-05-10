“I am very saddened to learn of Little Richard’s passing, he was the biggest inspiration in my teens and his music maintains the same raw electrical energy when you play it now as when it was first released to the music scene in the mid-1950s.” , wrote Mick Jagger on social networks.

– “Totally heartbroken this morning to hear the news of the death of my brother and friend, the great Little Richard. From our connection through our common mentor, Bumps Blackwell, to the recording of “Money Is” and “Do It To It” for the $ soundtrack, to hanging-thang at countless awards and industry events, every moment spent in Richard’s company was exciting, ”wrote Quincy Jones on social media.

– “I just heard the news about Little Richard and I am very sorry. It was my bright star and guiding light when I was just a child. It was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I do, ”Bob Dylan tweeted. “In his presence it was always the same Little Richard that I heard for the first time and that surprised me growing up, and I was always the same child. Of course it will live forever. But it’s as if part of your life is gone. ”

– “With his exuberance, his creativity and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for the generations of artists who followed him. We were very lucky to have it. Today I send all my love to his family and friends, ”Michelle Obama tweeted.

– “It is with great sadness that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow rocker‘ Little Richard ’. He will always live in my heart with his incredible talent and friendship! It was unique and I will miss him very much. God bless your family and followers. Rest in peace, my friend. Eternal love, ”said Jerry Lee Lewis in an emailed statement.

– “Without a doubt – musically, vocally and visually – it was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life up to that point. Goose bumps, electricity and joy came out of every pore. His records still sound current and the first seconds of “Tutti Frutti” are the most explosive in the history of music, “wrote Elton John on social media. “I was lucky to work with him for my 1993 album” Duets “. (…) He was influenced by many and his loss is irreparable. A true legend, an icon and a force of nature. #QEPD Little Richard ”.

– “God bless Little Richard, one of my musical heroes of all time. Peace and love to all his family ”, Ringo Starr tweeted.

– “It saddens me to learn that my old friend Little Richard has died. There will never be another !!! It was the true soul of Rock’n Roll! ”Keith Richards tweeted.

– “Rest in peace one of the true creators of Rock And Roll. This is the commercial I directed with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, 1991, ”filmmaker Spike Lee tweeted.

– “QEPD Little Richard, a very sad loss. My condolences to your loved ones, ”Jimmy Page tweeted. “Little Richard’s songs are the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll. I had to listen to it together with his band at Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ”

– “#LittleRichard Rest in peace and strength,” Carole King tweeted.

– “IGGY MESSAGE: Dear Little Richard, thank you, QEPD,” Iggy Pop tweeted.

– “I feel very sad to learn about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us how to rock and roll. He was extremely talented and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever. Love & Mercy, ”tweeted Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys.

– “Very sad that Little Richard passed away. She married my husband and me. He was truly one of the true great rock and roll performers and one of the pioneers of rock and roll. He will be missed, ”Cyndi Lauper tweeted.