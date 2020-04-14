Music festivals and concerts will return until autumn 2021, says expert | Instagram

The music industry Live has been affected in recent months due to the contingency and according to an expert there will be no music festivals or concerts until the fall of 2021.

Unfortunately the music industry has been one of the most affected worldwide Due to social distancing measures, hundreds of concerts and festivals had to be postponed and canceled.

There are still some festivals and concerts that are planned for the summer and their dates haven’t changed yet waiting for the situation to improve around the pandemic.

On the other hand, those who had dates for these months and for spring have seen deferred or canceled reaching the point of returning the money from your tickets.

It was an American expert who predicts that music industry activity could recover until fall of the next year.

The bioethicist and professor of health management Zeke Emanuel, in a debate organized by The New York TimesHe assured that nobody has any idea how the promoters who have postponed until the end of this year think that it is a possibility yet.

When people say they are going to reschedule big meetings, conferences, concerts, sporting events for October, I have no idea why they think that is a plausible possibility. These things will be the last to come back, we are talking about Fall 2021 at the earliest, “Emmanuel said in the video conference.

In this way, he indicated that restart the economy will obviously have to be phases and those events will be the last to regrettably return.

Restarting the economy has to be done in phases and has to start with more social distancing in the jobs, something that allows people with less risk to return, “said Emmanuel.

This entertainment business has been affected, provoking million dollar costs for postponements and cancellations of major festivals as in the world of cinema.

In the next few weeks, an satisfactory evolution of the pandemic, so that the health authorities can give notice of the lifting of the isolation, but unfortunately everything is uncertain in this days.

