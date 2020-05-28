The merengue, a world heritage site, travels with its flavor and energy to every part of the globe, and today, as a proof of this, “Merengue do Brasil” is released worldwide, a record production composed of seven iconic themes of Brazilian music adorned to the Dominican rhythm.

The songs are interpreted in Portuguese by Dominican artists, who made this dream come true with their voices: Milly Quezada, Maridalia Hernández, Víctor Tolentino, Bilma Olivence, Víctor Víctor and Johnny Ventura.

The songs selected for this concept by the musician, producer and arranger Jochy Sánchez are: “Aquarela do Brasil”, “Berimbau”, “Insensatez”, “Desafinado”, “Madalena”, “Wave” and “Chega de saudade”.

These representative themes were covered on the percussion of the typical Dominican merengue, and elegantly adorned by a modern Brass.

“For a project that began in 2008, and was born 12 years later, they require words of perseverance, and it only occurs to me to borrow Bertolt Brecht’s motivating words and put them on the side of Jochy Sánchez’s dreams: There are dreams they live one day and they are good. There are others who live a year and are better. There are others that nest for many years and are very good. But there are dreams that live and flourish a lifetime: those are the essentials. … Jochy cradled his dream and now he sees it come true. Jochy and his dream are essential. Congratulations teacher, thank you for motivating the path of dreams ”were the words of José Antonio Rodríguez, Dominican ambassador to UNESCO, to the producer of“ Merengue do Brasil ”for the launch of this project.

“Merengue Do Brasil” will be available on all existing platforms, thanks to the digital distribution work of Malagana Records, such as: Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music, and from today, Thursday, May 28, you can listen to the first promotional single “Aquarela do Brasil”, which features the performance of Milly Quezada.

“The presence of colors that merge into well-known Brazilian melodies, and the fabulous way of dancing on the rhythm of a real merengue, very close to the forms classified as typical, show a world of possibilities through which to penetrate the flavor of this rhythm . “Merengue Do Brasil” is authentic … a new form of merenguear, good and valid for dancing and singing. I am proud to be part of the team of interpreters, ”said Dominican composer, performer and producer Víctor Víctor.

+ Credits

“Merengue do Brasil”

1. AQUARELA DO BRASIL / Milly Quezada / Ary Barroso (Composer)

2. BERIMBAU / Víctor Víctor / Vinicio de Moraes and Baden Powell (Composers)

3. INSENSATEZ / Bilma Olivence / Vinicio de Moraes and Tom Jobim (Composers)

4. DESAFINADO / Víctor Tolentino / Newton Mendoça and Tom Jobim (Composers)

5. MADALENA Maridalia Hernández / Ivan Lins (Composer)