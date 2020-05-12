David Kada is the salsero with the most radio hits due to the success of his songs “Tú eres la mía” and “El amor de su vida”, which are in position 1 and 2, respectively, in gigs and audience in the Dominican Republic , according to Monitor Latino.

“Thank God and then to all of you, my post, my fans, who are responsible for our sounding,” said the young artist, who has had a presence on Hertz waves for 31 weeks.

In addition to this radio domain, the singer-songwriter works on the online promotion of his new songs and giving support to fans through social networks.

“We are working consistently with the two songs, on the Internet, radio and television. We remain on our guard on digital platforms, while things are improving in the music market, which is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, “he said.

While his music continues to rank first, David Kada has also taken time to bring a message of encouragement and hope to many families who receive his helping hand in the midst of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic.

“It is a grain of sand that we are contributing with a lot of love,” said the artist, delivering articles of first necessity to some associations of DJs and fans with limited economic resources.

“We decided to do this with full knowledge of what it is to need something when there is no entry, when everything is paralyzed with respect to the economic movement. And if we can cooperate with people who have done something for us, we would do it a thousand times “, added the singer-songwriter, who is in the first position of the salsa genre with the song” You are mine “.

David Kada advised the citizens to continue cooperating with the authorities, complying with the distancing and hygiene measures that are so necessary.

