Music connects us with our humanity

Neuroscientists from Bar-Ilan University, in Israel, and the University of Chicago, in the United States, have identified important brain networks that show the impact of music as a tool for social connection and interaction. Creating and listening to music produces an increase in the capacity for empathy, relaxes us and enhances our communication skills. Ultimately, music can unite us in differences and make us more human, according to this research.

Taking advantage of the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers focused on studying the social interactions that took place through music, using technological devices that allowed to communicate and maintain the essential isolation at the same time.

They discovered that not only world-famous artists chose to communicate with their followers through video conferences or streaming recitals, but also that numerous groups of fans opted for music as a language, thus breaking the isolation caused by the restrictions linked to the pandemic.

It seems that creating music together and listening to it can break down all kinds of barriers in a world with deep social divisions. For now, they found that it is effective for reestablish social connection at this point in history and in other similar situations. They also discovered, for example, that during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, music was also vital in re-establishing social ties, even without current technological advantages.

Music and its impact on the brain

By studying these interactions and their consequences on brain activity, the scientists designed a brain model that identifies the relationships between brain regions and mechanisms and different social functions. According to a press release, this allowed them to determine that there are 5 central mechanisms in the brain designed to enhance social connections through music.

They determined the presence of circuits that stimulate empathy, of a mechanism that promotes the secretion of oxytocin (the love hormone) thanks to music, of a network that generates motivation and facilitates the release of dopamine (the pleasure hormone), of processes that energize language structures and, finally, a mechanism that regulates the hormone cortisol and reduces stress.

Perhaps the most significant thing about this study is that it is not limited solely to the effects that individual music listening produces. Rather, it focuses on the impact of group music creation, noting the influence on the brain of social interactions that take place in the musical creative act.

Music makes us more human

In this way, it highlights, for example, the importance of feedback that occurs between musicians, between whom a dialogue is established, a “round trip” communication that enriches the sensory and emotional experience. Considering the impact of these processes on the brain, it is clear that music is much more than entertainment or an artistic event: it is a tool that empowers our humanity, the researchers emphasize.

If we think about the joint impact of all these processes, we can understand why neuroscientists indicate in their study, published in American Psychologist, that music could become the best ally to begin to break down the deep social divisions that make the world , every day, be something more violent and unjust. Can music be the last bastion of humanity that saves us?

Top photo: diagram of the impact of music on different areas, networks and brain functions with social implications. Credit: Bryan Christie Design / Greenberg, DM