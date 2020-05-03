Although at Hobby Consolas when we talk about entertainment we focus mainly on movies and series, we do not forget music, certainly an essential part of entertainment. And it is that movies, series, and even video games, would not be the same if there were no music to accompany them in their plots, getting fully into the core of their respective stories and living unique experiences.

Many times, thanks to the soundtracks, we meet several quite good music groups that we would never have heard otherwise. However, it is inevitable to hear music from bands so popular that even the least music fan is impossible for them not to know. And who has never heard of Queen, Nirvana, U2, The Cranberries or Van Halen?

However, what many do not know is that a good part of these popular music groups had a quite different name at the beginning than what we know today. These are some music bands whose original name you would never recognize.

KISS / Wicked Lester

Before being globally known, the popular rock band KISS began their adventures in the early 70s under the name of Wicked Lester. Gene Simmons, a member of the band, went on to describe the sound they had back then as “a cross between Three Dog Night and the Doobie Brothers”. Who would have thought, right?

The Cure / The Obelisk

Before being The Cure, Robert Smith formed the band The Obelisk with Michael Dempsey and Lol Tolhurst at 13 years old. They soon changed the name to Malice, later to Easy Cure and finally to The Cure, releasing their first album in 1979, called Three Imaginary Boys, the first of 14 albums to their credit.

Pearl Jam / Mookie Blaylock

There are times when the names of the music groups are chosen in a totally improvised way, waiting to find something better. Such was the case of Pearl Jam, who in their beginnings still did not have an official name for the group.

The best websites to listen to music for free

So when they were offered to participate in a tour they needed to have a name as soon as possible, suggesting the first thing that Jeff Ament came up with, Mookie blaylock, name of a well-known basketball player. Interestingly, his debut album was titled Ten as a Wink at Mookie Blaylock’s Bib Number.

Journey / The Golden Gate Rhythm Section

Before becoming wildly popular, the members of Journey they were a band of musicians known as The Golden Gate Rhythm Section that supported other artists. Shortly after, someone would suggest the name of Journey for the group and these changed the name and began their adventures in 1973 in Winterland.

Queen / Smile

The well-known rock group Queen previously had the name Smile, which was made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor and Tim Staffell. Farrokh Bulsara (better known as Freddie Mercury) was a fan of the group who attended many of their concerts and provided many good-intentioned suggestions for the group to improve. When Tim Staffell later left Smile to join another music group, Freddie Mercury took his place and debuted in 1973 as Queen..

Green Day / Sweet Children

In its beginnings, green Day was better known by the name of Sweet Childrenbut they decided to rename the group before the release of their first album to minimize the fact of their own relative youth. However, they did not forget their original name and paid tribute by calling their third EP Sweet Children.

Nickelback / The Village Idiots

The history of the name of the group Nickelback is somewhat curious. At first they called themselves The Village Idiots, but finally They decided to change it to Nickelback inspired by Mike Kroeger during the period he worked as a Starbucks employee and constantly told his clients “Here’s your nickel back” (Here is your nickel).

U2 / The Hype

In the beginning, the music group U2 was known as The Hype. But then Steve Averill, a fellow Irish musician, He told them that his name was very corny and suggested to change it to U2, claiming that “it is the name of a plane spy and a submarine, and it has an endearing inclusivity about it.”

AC / DC / Third World War

The iconic AC / DC group started under the name of Third World War, but some time later they decided to change it influenced by an electrical device, although it is not clear which of them. According to Angus, the name comes from his sister Margaret’s sewing machine, and according to his brother Malcolm it came from his sister-in-law Sandra’s vacuum cleaner.

The 6 Most Thug Musicals You Should See

In any case, The acronym AC / DC (Alternating Current / Direct Current) is reflected on both devices, and the name of the group could be perfectly obtained from any of them.

Destiny’s Child / Girls Tyme

Before Destiny’s Child emerged, there was Girls Tyme, a group made up of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Robertson and LeToya Luckett, among others. After several performances, finally the band regrouped and was made up of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams, this time under the new name of Destiny’s Child.

The Cranberries / The Cranberry Saw Us

This time the change is more minor, since The Crawberries they were originally called The Cranberry Saw Us. When the band became more serious they decided to change the name, since when they pronounced The Cranberry Saw Us quickly it sounded like “the blueberry sauce”.

Van Halen / Rat Salad

In his early days, Van Halen was doing covers of other singers from the 70s under the name of Rat Salad, a name that, in fact, was the title of a Black Sabbath song. David Lee Roth insisted on changing the name from Rat Salad to Van Halen considering that Eddie’s last name had more strength and hook, giving an example to Carlos Santana and his band Santana. Although reluctantly, it was finally decided to change the name of the group to Van Halen.

The Bee Gees / The Rattlesnakes

When The Bee Gees started in the 1950s they started under the name The Rattlesnakes. Over time They were looking at other names to change the group until they opted for BGs to later modify it by The Bee Gees (whose meaning is The Gibb Brothers, The Gibb Brothers).

Radiohead / On A Friday

The popular music group Radiohead they were known at first as On A Friday because the band members rehearsed every Friday during their high school days in the 80s. As the group became more serious they decided to change their name to Radiohead in honor of a song by Talking Heads.

Nirvana / Pen Cap Chew

Even if If there is a group that changed its name a few times, that was Nirvana, coming to be called Pen Cap Chew, Bliss, Skid Row and Ted Ed Fred. Finally, Kurt Cobain chose the name Nirvana because, according to the singer, “he wanted a name that sounded nice or pleasant rather than a common one.” Of course it is a name that ended up in the memory of everyone.

So far our review of some of the music bands whose original name you would never recognize. Did you know the original names of all of them? If you liked this story, then pay attention to this one about famous movies with very strange titles in other countries that you would never recognize.