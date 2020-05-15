Singer “Chilli” would like to get into a WWE ring.

As we reported, the singer Chilli recently stated that she would love to be in a WWE and have a match against someone. Regarding the latter, it has been addressed with the term “diva” mentioning Stephanie McMahon and to the official account of WWE on the social network of Twitter.

Chilli He has expressed his words on this popular social network, quoting a tweet from a fan with a gif of the entry of John Cena in WrestleMania 25. The user mentioned Chilli telling her that he’s still waiting to see her sing the hymn of America the Beautiful in the great event. And in this way, Chilli decided to quote the tweet to declare his admiration for wanting to be in a ring WWE with a “diva”.

I’m still waiting to get inside the ring with a diva !!!! @StephMcMahon @WWE https://t.co/5f8hOJtZ8J – Chilli (@officialchilli) May 14, 2020

I still want to enter the ring with a diva !!! @StephMcMahon @WWE

Mark Henry’s response

The conversation does not end here and continues when one of the members of the WWE Hall Of Fame he answers the singer. The former world heavyweight champion, Mark Henry replied to the tweet of Chilli inviting her to the podcast of Busted Open Radio.

Let’s go! Come on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow morning and let’s get the ball rolling! @TheMarkHenry @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/G60JWM1nDO – TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 14, 2020

Let’s go! Come to Busted Open Radio tomorrow morning and we are going to let the ball roll! @TheMarkHenry @BustedOpenRadio

This would not be the first time that a musical artist climbs into a WWE. A clear example of this was Snoop dogg facing against Curtis Axel in an episode of the red mark of WWE RAW in 2015.

