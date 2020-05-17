15 minutes. With a serene, inspiring and at the same time brutal speech, former US President Barack Obama closed this Saturday a weekend of virtual high school graduations.

The events were organized by a group of personalities from the arts and sports to celebrate with speeches, emotional videos and music the more than three million young people who could not do it in their schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic altered the status quo and left many of our country’s deep problems bare,” Obama said, speaking virtually on national television, as the act was broadcast by Univision in Spanish, all news cable networks, and major channels. of open television.

“It is easy to do what is makes us feel good, what is convenient. This is how children think. Sadly, many of the so-called adults, including some with important titles and jobs, still think that way. That is why things are so bad, “said the former president, who hours earlier had harshly criticized the handling of the pandemic by the current government.

Tips for new generations

Obama’s words were the closing of the Saturday night broadcast, in which prominent figures from music, the arts, film, television and sports, sent messages of advice and recognition to the so-called class of 2020, formed by the first boys born after the terrorist attack on New York City, on September 11, 2001.

The videos of the celebrities were interspersed with anecdotes from some of the boys and their parents, in addition to musical performances by artists such as Dua Lipa, H.E.R, the Jonas Brothers and Karol G.

The latter were in charge of closing the transmission, after Obama’s speech, who was the most anticipated and applauded guest on social networks.

On Friday, the act was presented by Facebook, with Oprah Winfrey as the person in charge of the main speech. That of this Sunday began with James’ words, recognizing the difficulties with which the young people, mostly 17 and 18 years old, closed their 13 years of school education.

“You are heroes,” said NBA team basketball player LA Lakers.

Guest artists also included Latinos Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Bad Bunny, among others.

Acts marked by politics

Although through Facebook and television, the artists took care of consoling the adolescents for having lost the opportunity to say goodbye to their school and their friends and to make them feel important and special, the most memorable speeches were marked by politics.

Activist Malala Yousafzai, who said she was also missing her graduation, recalled that there are thousands of girls in the world for whom the pandemic had cut off their ability to continue studying.

“Don’t forget about them. Don’t leave them behind, ”he asked.

The night took on an even more political tone when the footballer Megan Rapinoe began her participation by expressing that “I am not going to ask you to join. This situation has already united us all. I’m going to ask you to ask for better things together. ”

Rapinoe, who refused to go to the White House and receive congratulations from Donald Trump last year, following the triumph of the American team in the Women’s Soccer World Cup, also urged young people to go to the polls in the elections of this November.

“Voting is important. I have experienced first hand the importance of electing municipal leaders, mayors, governors, and the president. ”

Knowledge to reinvent

The tone was similar to that used by many of the participants in the Facebook-organized graduation, which took place 24 hours earlier.

The keynote speaker, businesswoman and TV star Oprah Winfrey asked the class of 2020 to use their strength and knowledge to “reinvent” the country still mired in inequality and racism.

“This moment is your invitation to use your education to begin to heal our afflictions by applying the best of what you learned with your head and meaning in your heart,” Winfrey said.

Obama captured the tone of the moment by acknowledging “that your generation is going to have to grow faster than the others. If the world is going to improve, it will be because of what you do”